Society

Gleis 21: Vienna’s Innovative Solution to Urban Living Challenges

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:32 am EST
Amidst the escalating challenge of home ownership in major cities worldwide, the co-housing project Gleis 21 in Vienna emerges as a beacon of innovation. An intergenerational housing project, Gleis 21 has been lauded for its unique model where residents collectively manage, operate, and own the property. The concept presents a harmonious blend of private apartments and shared spaces, including a communal kitchen, playroom, vegetable garden, yoga studio, and sauna, all housed on a sprawling 700 sq m rooftop.

Resident Participation in Concept and Construction

Resident involvement in Gleis 21’s development was not limited to occupancy. The age range of the residents, 27 to 72 years, brought diverse perspectives to the project’s concept and construction. The project, which was completed in 2019, required a budget of roughly 10 million euros. This substantial cost was met through personal contributions, a bank mortgage, and city support.

Securing Affordable Living Spaces

To ensure affordable living spaces and prevent privatization, the residents adopted an innovative approach. Instead of owning individual flats, they hold shares in the building company. The rent they pay contributes to the mortgage, creating a sustainable financial model.

A Shift in Urban Lifestyle

Vienna’s Gleis 21 is more than just a housing project—it is a testament to the city’s commitment to child-friendly urban planning. It stands in stark contrast to cities where exorbitant living costs have led to the creation of ‘child-free zones’. This initiative draws inspiration from Copenhagen’s Sættedammen, Denmark’s first co-housing community, based on communal child-rearing concepts. Over the years, European interest in co-housing has evolved to cater to various social groups, including single parents and the elderly. These collective living models offer a potential solution to prevalent social issues and propose a sustainable urban lifestyle for families wishing to stay in the city.

Society
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

