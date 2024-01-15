Glasgow Researchers Highlight Concerns over Youth Violence in Digital Spaces

An incisive report by the University of Glasgow, in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh and the Open University, has voiced concerns about Scotland's ongoing adaptation to violence among young people, particularly in the digital realm. The comprehensive exploration titled "Safe Space? The past, present and future of violence reduction in Scotland," sheds light on the significant decline in serious violence over the past twenty years, with Glasgow as a notable case. However, this reduction has decelerated, and new trends in digital spaces such as social media are posing fresh challenges.

The Study and Its Methodology

The study involved meticulous interviews with 190 participants, including those affected by violence, in a bid to comprehend past successes and the current landscape of violence reduction. Physical spaces that were once hubs for activities and support to young people have shuttered due to the pandemic and budget cuts. This has led young people to migrate to digital communities where conflict and intimidation are on the rise.

Call for Collaborative Action

The research underscores the need for a coordinated effort involving policymakers, social media platforms, and youth practitioners. Their collective mission should be to create and protect safe spaces for young people both online and offline. The report's findings bear relevance not only to Scotland but also to England and Wales, where violence reduction units are being formed.

Key Takeaways and Recommendations

Key insights from the study include the effectiveness of early intervention and the importance of recognising professional and lived experiences in preventing violence. The report encourages a public health perspective in handling crime and justice while remaining aware of local contexts. The findings also underscore the imperative role that the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit's public health approach to violence plays.