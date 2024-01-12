en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Generation Z’s ‘Nose Cover’ Trend: A Quirky Rebellion in Family Photos

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Generation Z’s ‘Nose Cover’ Trend: A Quirky Rebellion in Family Photos

Without a doubt, Generation Z has a knack for standing out from the crowd. Their latest act of individualistic expression is the ‘nose cover’ trend, a quirky gesture emerging in the realm of family photographs. This trend sees Gen Z individuals covering their noses with their hands or fingers, a seemingly odd act that is fast becoming a trademark of their generation’s playful and non-conformist attitudes.

More Than a Photo Bomb

This trend is more than mere photo bombing. It’s a statement, a means of asserting their autonomy in otherwise traditional settings. The nose cover is an act of rebellion and humor, an embodiment of the Gen Z’s desire to be different, even in family gatherings and group pictures.

A Social Media Sensation

Like many trends, the nose cover has gained popularity through social media. Gen Zers share images of themselves and their friends, noses covered, replicating the gesture and spreading it to peer communities. It’s become a recognizable sign of their generation, a shared tradition that sets them apart from older cohorts.

Respecting Autonomy

Experts emphasize the importance of respecting teenagers’ autonomy and personal boundaries, particularly during developmental milestones. The ‘nose cover’ trend serves as a reminder that even in family settings, young people require space to express their individuality.

0
Social Issues Society
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
7 mins ago
Social Media Influencer Lele Pons' Beach Day Turns Unpredictably Viral Due to Seagull Mishap
Internet sensation and social media influencer, Lele Pons, had her day at the beach turn into an unexpected spectacle after a seagull, in a capricious act, untied her bikini top. The incident, much to Pons’ chagrin, was likely filmed and provided an unforeseen twist to her usual content. Seagull Center Stage in Bikini Mishap On
Social Media Influencer Lele Pons' Beach Day Turns Unpredictably Viral Due to Seagull Mishap
Infected Blood Scandal Victims: A Cry for Greater Public Awareness and Justice
59 mins ago
Infected Blood Scandal Victims: A Cry for Greater Public Awareness and Justice
President Tinubu Suspends National Social Investment Programme
1 hour ago
President Tinubu Suspends National Social Investment Programme
Davido's Comment on Wealth Ignites Conversation Among Fans
7 mins ago
Davido's Comment on Wealth Ignites Conversation Among Fans
Balancing Act: Sûreté du Québec's Warning Against Porch Pirate Visuals Sparks Privacy Debate
19 mins ago
Balancing Act: Sûreté du Québec's Warning Against Porch Pirate Visuals Sparks Privacy Debate
Snake Hunter's Close Encounter with World's Second-Most Venomous Snake in Toddler's Drawer
49 mins ago
Snake Hunter's Close Encounter with World's Second-Most Venomous Snake in Toddler's Drawer
Latest Headlines
World News
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
5 seconds
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
28 seconds
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
1 min
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
Venezuela's Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies
2 mins
Venezuela's Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies
MindLink Air: A Quantum Leap in Cognitive Wearable Technology
3 mins
MindLink Air: A Quantum Leap in Cognitive Wearable Technology
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
5 mins
IRS Recovers $360 Million More in Overdue Taxes from Millionaires
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
6 mins
Wyoming Chronicles: Historic Restoration, Touching Tributes, and Outdoor Recognition
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
7 mins
IRS Collects $360M in Overdue Taxes from Delinquent Millionaires amid Modernization Efforts
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
10 mins
High School Sports Roundup: Opelika, Lee-Scott Academy, and Auburn High School in Spotlight
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app