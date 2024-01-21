Gene Robinson: A Groundbreaking Legacy in the Episcopal Church

In a remarkable revisitation of history, we delve into the story of Gene Robinson, the man who broke barriers and became the first openly gay bishop in Christendom within the Episcopal Church. A decision that was as groundbreaking as it was controversial, it shook the foundations of the Anglican Church back in November 2003.

The Consecration of Gene Robinson

As Robinson took the mantle of the 9th Bishop of New Hampshire, he was donned not only in the traditional vestments but also wore a bulletproof vest. This precaution was a stark reality of the threats he had received due to his sexual orientation. At that time, he was considered the 'most dangerous man in the Anglican Church' and had to face relentless opposition, agony, and death threats.

Embracing Authenticity

Robinson's journey to this point was far from easy. Previously married to a woman and a father to two children, he had to navigate the tumultuous waters of his divorce and the process of coming out to his church. Throughout these challenges, Robinson held firm to the belief in the importance of living an authentic life. While he didn't necessarily want to be known solely as the 'gay bishop,' he embraced the label given to him by the media and aimed to excel in his new role.

The Legacy of Robinson

Robinson's consecration led to a significant schism in the Episcopal Church, with hundreds of parishes leaving. It took seven years before another openly gay bishop, Mary Glasspool, was elected. Today, five openly gay bishops serve in the Episcopal Church, including Thomas Brown of Maine and Jeff Mello of Connecticut, who are also married. These bishops see themselves as part of Robinson's legacy and acknowledge the strides made in the church's acceptance of LGBTQ individuals.

The bishops conclude with a hopeful sentiment, expressing their desire to provide support and encouragement to LGBTQ youth through their visibility and continued advocacy.