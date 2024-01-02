en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Gen Z and Millennials Reshape 2024 Work Trends: A Shift Towards Balanced Productivity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Gen Z and Millennials Reshape 2024 Work Trends: A Shift Towards Balanced Productivity

As the first week of 2024 unfurls, a noticeable shift in work dynamics, driven largely by Generation Z and millennials, takes center stage. The social media-fueled trends—’quiet quitting,’ ‘lazy girl jobs,’ and ‘bare minimum Mondays’—are sweeping across workplaces, signaling a resistance against traditional work standards. While these trends raise eyebrows, they also spark crucial conversations about work-life balance and employee productivity.

The Emergence of ‘Quiet Quitting’

‘Quiet quitting’ has come to denote an unconventional job strategy where employees do just enough to avoid getting fired, shirking the push to go above and beyond. This trend, alongside ‘lazy girl jobs’ and ‘bare minimum Mondays,’ is an attempt to minimize work exertion, especially at the beginning of the week.

Addressing the Shift: Insights from Ken Coleman

Ken Coleman, a career expert from Ramsey Solutions, recently discussed these emerging trends on ‘Fox & Friends.’ He stressed the essentiality of mentorship and coaching, noting that simply assigning tasks to new hires is no longer sufficient. Coleman also suggested that parents might share some responsibility for the seeming lack of work ethic among some younger individuals.

Four-Day Workweek: A Potential Shift

Coleman also touched on the potential shift towards a four-day workweek, referencing a study from London that showed stable productivity levels despite reduced workdays. However, he warned that such a change calls for careful system adjustments and may not suit every industry.

Not All Gen Z and Millennial Workers Embrace these Trends

While these trends are readily visible on platforms like TikTok, Coleman emphasized that they don’t represent all Gen Z and millennial workers. Many young individuals remain committed to working hard to achieve their career goals. He sympathized with the younger generation’s aspiration for a different work-life balance, given that they have witnessed the relentless work schedules of previous generations.

Workplace Trends: A Broader Perspective

More broadly, the workplace in 2024 is changing. Some companies are considering the implementation of trends like ‘Airplane Mode’ for deep focus, prioritizing skills over education, and authentic home office backgrounds. The rise of empathetic female corporate leaders, a drive for entrepreneurship, and the importance of communication are also increasingly evident. It appears that the dialogue around work environment and productivity is evolving, with a focus on empathy, authenticity, and balanced productivity.

0
Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Houston's Top Baby Names of 2023: Emma and Liam Reign Supreme

By Olalekan Adigun

Astrophysics Professor Discusses the Search for Extraterrestrial Life

By Geeta Pillai

Ghana Journalists Association President Assures Media Support in New Year Message

By Ebenezer Mensah

Portland's New Seasonal Shelter: A Step Towards Combating Homelessness

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Seth Kaplan Calls for Community Institutions to Tackle 'Social Poverty ...
@Society · 8 mins
Seth Kaplan Calls for Community Institutions to Tackle 'Social Poverty ...
heart comment 0
Lexington Manor’s History Brought to Life: An Unprecedented Digitization Initiative

By Muhammad Jawad

Lexington Manor's History Brought to Life: An Unprecedented Digitization Initiative
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira: A Year of Joyful Milestones

By BNN Correspondents

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira: A Year of Joyful Milestones
Potential CIA Interference and Rising Political Tensions: A Look at the Current Landscape

By Nitish Verma

Potential CIA Interference and Rising Political Tensions: A Look at the Current Landscape
Mother Shamed at Tesco for Letting Ill Toddler Eat Snacks Sparks Online Debate

By Geeta Pillai

Mother Shamed at Tesco for Letting Ill Toddler Eat Snacks Sparks Online Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
39 seconds
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
1 min
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
1 min
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
1 min
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
1 min
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
1 min
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
1 min
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
1 min
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
2 mins
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
1 min
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
41 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app