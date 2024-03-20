Gambian Diplomats Assess Safety Measures at Gujarat University After Attack on Foreign Students

Following a distressing incident where foreign students were assaulted for offering namaz at their hostel premises, senior diplomats from the Gambia High Commission in Delhi visited the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Gujarat University (GU) in Ahmedabad. The visit aimed to assess the safety measures implemented for international students, particularly from Gambia, in the aftermath of the attack.

Diplomatic Engagement and University Response

The delegation, comprising the Deputy Chief of Mission and the First Secretary of the Gambia High Commission, expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by GU to ensure the safety of its international students. With verbal communications established from Sri Lanka and Botswana, there's a collective international interest in the welfare of foreign students in Gujarat. GU authorities highlighted that over 25 Gambian students are among the 300 foreign scholars under ICCR scholarships at the university, emphasizing the importance of their safety and well-being.

Incident Aftermath and Security Enhancements

In response to the attack, Gujarat University has taken significant measures to bolster security for its international students. These include relocating students to a new wing within the hostel and deploying ex-servicemen to ensure their safety. The ICCR Gujarat has also submitted a comprehensive report to its headquarters in Delhi, outlining the steps taken to prevent such incidents in the future. This proactive approach has been met with approval from the visiting Gambian delegation and other international representatives.

Celebrity Insight on Secular Values and Personal Beliefs

In a related note, Sara Ali Khan, a prominent Indian actress known for her secular upbringing, shared her views on standing up for what is right, regardless of religious beliefs. Her comments underscore the broader societal need for understanding and respecting diverse cultures and traditions, especially in educational institutions where young minds from around the world come to learn.

The recent visit by the Gambian diplomats to Gujarat University marks a vital step towards ensuring a safer environment for international students in India. The incident has sparked a dialogue on the importance of cultural sensitivity and the need for robust security measures to protect students from diverse backgrounds. As the university continues to implement and enhance these measures, it remains hopeful that such incidents will become a thing of the past, fostering a more inclusive and secure learning atmosphere for all.