From Boat-Mad Boy to Superyacht Captain: The Remarkable Journey of Northland’s Aaron Clark

The maritime town of Opua, New Zealand, recently welcomed home a local hero, Captain Aaron Clark, at the helm of Artefact, one of the world’s most exclusive and technologically-advanced superyachts. A testament to Clark’s remarkable journey from sailing Optimists as a young boy to commanding a globally recognized yacht, Artefact’s homecoming served as a shining example of the power of passion and dedication.

Artefact: A Nautical Marvel

Constructed in 2020, the 80-meter Artefact has redefined luxury and innovation on the high seas. The superyacht is distinguished by its exceptional internal volume and the extensive use of glass, a design feat unparalleled in vessels of its caliber. The lavish yacht, reportedly costing over US$150 million, is a floating embodiment of cutting-edge technology and opulence.

Navigating the Future with Innovative Engineering

Artefact stands out not only for its aesthetics but also for its commitment to sustainable cruising. Its hybrid diesel-electric motor with a DC bus power system enhances the vessel’s efficiency, making it a beacon of sustainable maritime technology. This yacht, designed to accommodate 12 passengers and 22 crew members, boasts a range of about 6,000 nautical miles, an impressive feat for a vessel of this magnitude.

Inside the Exquisite Artefact

Artefact’s interior is nothing short of a luxury haven. From a dedicated tai chi room to a craft room, cinema, and separate gyms for owners and staff, every corner of the yacht exudes sophistication and comfort. Despite the allure of detailing the opulent lifestyle onboard, Captain Clark, true to maritime traditions, remains tight-lipped about the exact cost and specifics of the yacht’s inner workings.

A Peek at the Owner

While Captain Clark has refrained from disclosing detailed information about the owner, it is known that the enigmatic owner is none other than Canadian tech entrepreneur Mike Lazaridis. Lazaridis, the brain behind the BlackBerry mobile device and a pioneer in quantum computing, has added Artefact to his list of impressive accomplishments.