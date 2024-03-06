Frances Williams Takes Helm as Mercado on Fifth's New Executive Director, Boosting Minority-Owned Businesses

Moline native, Frances Williams, has been named the new Executive Director of Mercado on Fifth, a vibrant outdoor market in downtown Moline, as the organization gears up for its eighth season starting in May. With a rich background in entrepreneurship and business development, Williams brings a wealth of experience from her time in Denver, where she worked with Mi Casa Resource Center, a leading Latino-serving organization.

Building on a Legacy of Growth

Since its inception in 2016, Mercado on Fifth has played a pivotal role in the local economy, particularly for small and minority-owned businesses. Under the guidance of founders Maria Ontiveros and her late grandfather Bob Ontiveros, Mercado has seen the establishment of over 60 new businesses, fostering a community of innovation and diversity. Williams' appointment comes at a crucial time as the market aims to expand its impact and continue its mission of economic inclusivity.

Empowering Minority Entrepreneurs

Williams' previous role as Senior Director of Pathways at Mi Casa Resource Center involved managing a large team and championing the growth of minority-owned businesses. Her passion for entrepreneurship and her vision for Mercado's future align with the organization's goals of providing support, education, and celebration for minority entrepreneurs. Fluent in Spanish and of Colombian descent, Williams' international experience and personal journey as a business owner herself add a unique depth to her role at Mercado.

A Personal Mission for Economic Prosperity

Returning to the Quad-Cities, Williams is excited to leverage her experiences to benefit her hometown. Her work with Mi Casa and her own entrepreneurial ventures have equipped her with a nuanced understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing minority business owners. As Mercado on Fifth continues to thrive, Williams envisions a future where the market not only serves as a platform for business but also as a cornerstone for community growth and prosperity.

As the new season approaches, the Moline community and beyond watch with anticipation to see how Williams' leadership will shape the future of Mercado on Fifth. Her journey from Moline to Denver and back, coupled with her dedication to fostering an equitable economy, marks a new chapter for the market. With a focus on building upon the foundation laid by its founders, Williams and the Mercado team are set to drive forward their mission of empowering minority entrepreneurs and enriching the local economy.