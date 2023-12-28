en English
Arts & Entertainment

Former President Barack Obama Reveals Top Movie Picks for 2023

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:08 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:16 am EST
Former U.S. President Barack Obama has unveiled his annual list of favorite films for the year 2023, demonstrating his continued commitment to celebrating artistic excellence and diversity in filmmaking. The list, which includes a variety of narrative styles and storytelling techniques, offers insight into Obama’s own cinematic interests and provides a snapshot of the year in film.

A Blend of Genres and Narratives

Obama’s list is notable for its diversity, encompassing a broad spectrum of genres and narratives. It includes films such as ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Rustin’, ‘Leave the World Behind’, and ‘American Symphony’, revealing the former president’s appreciation for both blockbuster successes and thought-provoking independent films. These titles reflect a breadth of storytelling styles, from historical drama to intricate social commentary, highlighting Obama’s proclivity for complex and engaging narratives.

Higher Ground Productions in Spotlight

Remarkably, three movies from the list were produced by Higher Ground Productions, the company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama. ‘Rustin’, ‘American Symphony’, and ‘Leave the World Behind’ stand as testaments to the Obamas’ efforts to promote meaningful and socially relevant cinema. The inclusion of these films in Obama’s list underscores the success of Higher Ground in creating content that resonates with audiences and critics alike.

Acknowledgment of Industry Struggles

Obama also acknowledged the significant challenges faced by the entertainment industry in 2023, specifically referencing the historic Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. His recognition of these industry-wide struggles lends depth to his list, contextualizing the films within the broader landscape of Hollywood’s evolving dynamics.

Ultimately, Obama’s list of favorite movies serves not only as a personal testament to his taste in cinema but also as a spotlight on the diverse and compelling films of 2023. By championing these films, the former president invites us to engage in broader dialogues about the themes they explore and the artistry they demonstrate.

Arts & Entertainment Society United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

