Folkestone's Crown as Southeast's Best Town: Boon or Bane for Locals?

Folkestone, recently crowned the best place to live in the South East by The Times, has witnessed a significant transformation, morphing from a hidden gem into a highly sought-after destination. This seaside town's ascension to the top of annual rankings for 2024 has brought with it not just fame, but also a surge in property prices, sparking a debate on gentrification and its impact on the local community.

From Up-and-Coming to Up-and-Come

The allure of Folkestone has been steadily growing, drawing in a crowd with its vibrant cultural scene and picturesque coastal views. The town's profile boost, attributed to favorable media coverage and strategic regeneration efforts led by figures like Roger de Haan, former CEO of Saga, has significantly changed the local landscape. Property prices have skyrocketed, with an average increase of almost 86% from March 2014 to August 2023, making homeownership a distant dream for many locals.

Gentrification: A Double-Edged Sword

The influx of new residents, particularly those relocating from London, has injected economic vitality into Folkestone, supporting independent businesses and enhancing the town's appeal. However, this demographic shift has also intensified gentrification tensions. Critical voices argue that the charm and affordability that once defined Folkestone are being eroded, with upmarket housing developments displacing local enterprises and altering the town's character. Concerns over noise pollution and the loss of communal spaces further underscore the complexities of urban regeneration.

Seeking Balance in Growth

The transformation of Folkestone into a coveted living destination raises important questions about sustainability and inclusivity in urban development. While the town's evolution from obscurity to prominence is a testament to successful regeneration, the resulting challenges highlight the need for a balanced approach that considers the long-term implications for all residents. As Folkestone navigates its newfound status, the community stands at a crossroads, contemplating how to embrace growth without compromising the essence that makes it unique.

The tale of Folkestone serves as a microcosm of wider issues facing desirable locations across the UK, where the benefits of regeneration must be weighed against the risks of gentrification and displacement. As this seaside town charts its course forward, the experiences of its inhabitants offer valuable insights into the delicate balance between progress and preservation.