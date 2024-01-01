Fidem Foundation Hosts Unique Christmas Party for Domestic Violence Survivors

In a heartwarming gesture, the Fidem Foundation in Rabat, hosted an extraordinary Christmas party for survivors of domestic violence from various shelters in the area. Nearly 60 women were invited to partake in an unparalleled shopping experience, without the need to reach into their wallets. But how, you might wonder?

Token Generosity: A Unique Shopping Experience

The women were given tokens which they could use to select gifts from a trove of donated items. The idea was to provide these survivors a break from their usual hardships and give them a taste of leisure and normalcy. The mothers were granted the freedom to enjoy their moment of respite with the assurance that their children were being entertained in a separate room.

Resilience Recognized: The Fidem Foundation

The Fidem Foundation, a non-profit organization, is known for its efforts in supporting vulnerable individuals. Their focus remains on women, adolescent girls, and children, offering them access to education and well-being guidance. The Christmas party was just one of the many endeavors of the foundation aimed at making a difference in these individuals’ lives. The foundation also held free online meetings on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day for those feeling isolated, further extending their reach.

A Memorable Christmas: The Impact of Compassion

The Christmas party was brought to life by the generous contributions of sponsors, benefactors, and supporters. Their contributions made it possible for these women to have a memorable Christmas, an experience that was deeply appreciated by the participants. One woman expressed her gratitude the following day for the joy of trying on new clothes in peace while her child slept. This event is a testament to the power of community support and the positive impact of compassion on those facing adversity.