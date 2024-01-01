en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Fidem Foundation Hosts Unique Christmas Party for Domestic Violence Survivors

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Fidem Foundation Hosts Unique Christmas Party for Domestic Violence Survivors

In a heartwarming gesture, the Fidem Foundation in Rabat, hosted an extraordinary Christmas party for survivors of domestic violence from various shelters in the area. Nearly 60 women were invited to partake in an unparalleled shopping experience, without the need to reach into their wallets. But how, you might wonder?

Token Generosity: A Unique Shopping Experience

The women were given tokens which they could use to select gifts from a trove of donated items. The idea was to provide these survivors a break from their usual hardships and give them a taste of leisure and normalcy. The mothers were granted the freedom to enjoy their moment of respite with the assurance that their children were being entertained in a separate room.

Resilience Recognized: The Fidem Foundation

The Fidem Foundation, a non-profit organization, is known for its efforts in supporting vulnerable individuals. Their focus remains on women, adolescent girls, and children, offering them access to education and well-being guidance. The Christmas party was just one of the many endeavors of the foundation aimed at making a difference in these individuals’ lives. The foundation also held free online meetings on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day for those feeling isolated, further extending their reach.

A Memorable Christmas: The Impact of Compassion

The Christmas party was brought to life by the generous contributions of sponsors, benefactors, and supporters. Their contributions made it possible for these women to have a memorable Christmas, an experience that was deeply appreciated by the participants. One woman expressed her gratitude the following day for the joy of trying on new clothes in peace while her child slept. This event is a testament to the power of community support and the positive impact of compassion on those facing adversity.

0
Society
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nation Mourns as Two Young Children Drown on New Year's Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Rising Anti-Muslim Sentiment: A Global Concern in 2023

By Israel Ojoko

Sydney Massage Parlour's 'Non-Sexual' Sign Sparks Online Debate

By Geeta Pillai

Nigerians Voice Hopes and Expectations for 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

South Africa Rings in 2024: A Symphony of Hopes and Aspirations ...
@Society · 46 mins
South Africa Rings in 2024: A Symphony of Hopes and Aspirations ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Babies Bring Joy and Government Subsidy in Hong Kong

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Year's Babies Bring Joy and Government Subsidy in Hong Kong
Prince Andrew’s Disgrace Shadows Royal Promotion: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Face Snub

By BNN Correspondents

Prince Andrew's Disgrace Shadows Royal Promotion: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Face Snub
Hollywood Celebrities Ring in 2024: Glimpses of Star-studded Celebrations

By Rizwan Shah

Hollywood Celebrities Ring in 2024: Glimpses of Star-studded Celebrations
Gaza in 2024: A Mosaic of Hopes and Aspirations

By BNN Correspondents

Gaza in 2024: A Mosaic of Hopes and Aspirations
Gaza in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
3 mins
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
5 mins
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
5 mins
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
6 mins
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed
6 mins
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
6 mins
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
7 mins
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
9 mins
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
9 mins
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
12 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
15 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
18 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
27 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
30 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
52 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app