Festivals: Powerful Tools for Reshaping Urban Landscapes and Promoting Inclusivity

As urban landscapes grapple with escalating inequalities and pressing climate emergencies, the arts and culture sector emerges as a crucial player. Festivals, particularly, wield enormous power in reshaping cities by offering visibility to marginalized cultures and communities. These events can serve as platforms for inclusivity and representation, addressing urban crises in innovative ways.
The Power of Festivals
Consider the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, a hallmark event overseen by CEO Mischka Creighton. This festival stands as a beacon of cultural diversity and community engagement. It illustrates how a city's festival can foster social inclusivity and celebrate variations in culture, thereby transforming urban spaces.
Festivals: Catalysts for Change or Disenfranchisement?
However, there's a dual nature to festivals. Trudie Walters, an adjunct associate professor at Lincoln University in Christchurch, New Zealand, co-authored an academic paper exploring this topic. The paper delves into the capacity of festivals to either uplift or disenfranchise marginalized groups, posing a crucial question to festival organizers around the world.
Keeping Festivals Authentic
The conversation underscores the importance of maintaining the authenticity of festivals. Festivals need to truly reflect and benefit their communities, rather than serving as mere entertainment. Questions arose about how festivals can be designed and managed to remain genuine to their roots while contributing positively to the urban fabric.
The launch of a festival aimed at promoting culture, arts, research, and scholarship within Ethiopian higher education cultural centers stands as a testament to this. The festival, which commenced at AAU, intends to foster collaboration amongst cultural centers from different public universities in the country.
AAU President Dr. Samuel Kifle underlined the university's role in establishing a cultural center and its initiative in uniting different Ethiopian university cultural centers for a common cause. The festival will feature a variety of cultural and artistic performances, literary works, and deliberative forums on national unity. This event, attended by notable artists, performance art lovers, and university officials, encapsulates the transformative potential of festivals in reshaping the urban landscape.