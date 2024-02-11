Farewell to a Visionary: Dr Ebenezer Nii Armah Tackie Laid to Rest

In the heart of Accra, the mortal remains of Dr Ebenezer Nii Armah Tackie, father to the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, were laid to rest on February 12, 2024. This distinguished academic, a former Dean of the Faculty of Environmental and Development Studies and Head of the Department of Architecture at KNUST, passed away at the age of 83, leaving behind four children and seven grandchildren.

A Life of Service and Scholarship

Dr Tackie's life was marked by ambition, selflessness, and a deep commitment to education and community service. As an architect, he played a pivotal role in designing and supervising several significant projects, including the new Kumasi Shopping Mall, Kumasi Central and Bantama Market, and the Makola Shopping Mall.

His academic career at KNUST spanned decades, during which he mentored countless students and contributed to the growth of the institution. Dr Tackie's dedication to his work and community was evident in his role as a chief advisor to his son, the Ga Mantse.

A Fitting Farewell

The traditional burial service held at the Ga Mantse Palace was attended by dignitaries from various walks of life. The First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, was among the notable attendees, along with paramount chiefs from various Ga traditional areas and representatives from the National House of Chiefs, the clergy, and professional bodies.

The Ga Mantse paid tribute to his late father, describing him as an ambitious and selfless individual who played a crucial role in his life and reign. Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams delivered the sermon, reminding mourners to live in peace, seek forgiveness, and work towards their salvation.

Reflections on a Legacy

As the sun set on the Ga Mantse Palace, the finality of Dr Ebenezer Nii Armah Tackie's departure began to sink in. His legacy, however, endures through his work, his family, and the countless lives he touched.

In the days following the burial, conversations about Dr Tackie revolved around his contributions to academia, architecture, and community service. His life serves as a testament to the power of ambition, selflessness, and dedication to one's calling.

The mortal remains of Dr Ebenezer Nii Armah Tackie may have been laid to rest, but his spirit lives on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him and the projects that stand as a testament to his remarkable career.