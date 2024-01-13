en English
Asia

Exploring Taiwan’s Cultural Landscape: Freedom, Diversity, and the New Generation

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Exploring Taiwan’s Cultural Landscape: Freedom, Diversity, and the New Generation

As the world gradually turns its lens towards the vibrant cultural tapestry of Taiwan, FRANCE 24’s special program ‘Taiwan, a culture of freedom and diversity (part 2)’ offers an in-depth exploration of the island’s progressive values and cultural diversity. The program spotlights a new generation of Taiwanese artists who are shaping a dynamic and inclusive cultural narrative.

Taipei’s Queer Culture and LGBT Rights

Taiwan’s cultural identity is a rich amalgamation of influences, but a particular highlight in the program is its exploration of Taipei’s flourishing queer scene. In focus, is drag queen Rose Mary, a celebrated figure in the city’s LGBT community. Rose Mary’s five-year performance journey is set against the backdrop of Taiwan’s legalization of same-sex marriage in 2019, a landmark stride for LGBT artists and rights in Asia.

Strides in Gender Equality

A significant part of the program is dedicated to Taiwan’s progress in gender equality. The election of Tsai Ing-wen as the first female president in 2016 and the representation of women in parliament reflect the country’s commitment to equal rights. However, the program acknowledges that the #MeToo movement in Taiwan only gained momentum in 2023, spurred by the Netflix series ‘Wave Makers.’ The series, which tackles sexual harassment in politics, was co-written by Chien Li-ying, who spoke about the challenges of addressing gender equality amidst the dominating issue of Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Indigenous Heritage and Cultural Identity

The program also delves into Taiwan’s Indigenous heritage, bringing to light President Tsai Ing-wen’s 2016 apology to the Indigenous people and the promotion of Indigenous music through the Pasiwali festival. Native singer Abao is highlighted for her album ‘Kinakaian’ and her contribution to preserving Indigenous culture. Additionally, metal singer and MP Freddy Lim, among other artists, are recognized for their roles in defining Taiwan’s cultural identity.

The special program concludes with a reminder of Taiwan’s ongoing reexamination of its history, a journey that is all the more important in the face of Beijing’s narrative. The artists, activists, and leaders featured in the program represent the vibrant voices of Taiwan, their narratives a testament to the island’s commitment to freedom, diversity, and cultural evolution.

Asia
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

