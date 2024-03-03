Exclusive: Inside Orania, South Africa's Controversial Afrikaner-Only Town Amid Calls for Dissolution

Orania, a self-sustained Afrikaner-only town in South Africa, emerges into global spotlight as calls for its dissolution grow louder amidst allegations of perpetuating apartheid-era segregation. Established in 1991 in the Northern Cape province, Orania is a stronghold for Afrikaners, descendants of European settlers, and operates with its own currency, the ora. Photographer Stephen Bean delves into this isolated community, capturing its essence for a project on marginalized societies, and finds a town clinging to self-determination and cultural preservation.

Historical Context and Modern Implications

Founded by Afrikaner nationalist Carel Boshoff post-apartheid, Orania stands on grounds previously inhabited by a mixed-race community, forcibly evicted in one of apartheid's last acts. Critics argue that Orania continues to reflect apartheid ideologies, fostering racial division. However, residents claim their lifestyle is protected under South Africa's constitution, emphasizing self-sufficiency and cultural preservation. The town's existence raises questions about reconciliation and integration in post-apartheid South Africa.

Life Inside Orania

Bean's visit to Orania unveils a community deeply rooted in Calvinist traditions, disconnected from global pop culture, and focused intensely on maintaining an Afrikaner identity. The town functions like a private company; residents become shareholders upon purchasing land, and its currency ensures economic self-reliance. Despite its insularity, Orania has seen a population surge, indicative of a demand for such segregated living among Afrikaners. This growth challenges the broader national efforts towards racial harmony.

Cultural Self-Determination or Segregation?

Orania represents a complex issue: the right to cultural self-determination versus the perpetuation of segregation. While some view it as a bastion of Afrikaner culture, others see it as a threat to South Africa's unity. The town's planned expansion signals its residents' desire to continue their way of life, but it also sparks a debate on inclusivity and diversity in the nation's future. As Orania grows, so does the discourse on its place in a country still healing from its segregated past.