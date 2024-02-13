Every Story Matters: New Zealand's Royal Commission Seeks Public Input on COVID-19 Lessons Learned

In a bid to learn from the past and prepare for the future, the Royal Commission of Inquiry into COVID-19 Lessons Learned in New Zealand is urging the public to share their experiences and insights. Launched under the Every Story Matters project, this nationwide call seeks submissions from individuals, businesses, and organizations across various sectors to understand what worked well and what didn't during the pandemic.

A Collective Effort for Change

The Commission, which began its work on June 28, 2022, is organized into modules, each with corresponding hearings. The Every Story Matters project aims to build a comprehensive picture of the pandemic's impact on the New Zealand population, which will inform the inquiry's investigations. The submission process is open until 24 March 2024, providing ample opportunity for people to contribute their unique perspectives.

From Border Towns to International Students

One of the main focuses of the inquiry is the impact of the pandemic on border communities and international students. Enniskillen, a town near the border, was visited by the project due to its strategic location and the unique challenges faced by its residents during the pandemic.

International students in New Zealand or those who have returned home are also encouraged to make submissions. The Commission is particularly interested in understanding the experiences of these individuals and how the pandemic affected their lives.

Broadening the Terms of Reference

As part of its efforts to gain a holistic understanding of the pandemic's impact, the Commission is considering new topics to broaden its terms of reference. Some of these topics include the use of multiple lockdowns, vaccine procurement, and the social and economic consequences of the pandemic.

Businesses and organizations operating in various sectors are invited to make submissions to influence the Commission's recommendations. By gathering feedback from a wide cross-section of society, the Commission hopes to develop a well-rounded set of recommendations for future preparedness.

Today, on February 13, 2024, the Every Story Matters project continues its mission to understand the personal impact of the pandemic and create a lasting legacy for future generations. By sharing their experiences, the people of New Zealand are helping to shape a more resilient and prepared nation.

Key Points: