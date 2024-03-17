ASTANA—On March 13, Terhi Hakala, the European Union’s (EU) Special Representative for Central Asia, was warmly welcomed at the Kazakh Embassy in Brussels to partake in a tusau kesu ceremony, a revered Kazakh tradition celebrating a child's first steps. This event, held on the eve of the Nauryz holiday, not only honored little Aisha's first year but also served as a bridge of cultural understanding between the EU and Kazakhstan.

Advertisment

Cultural Exchange and Diplomatic Ties

At the heart of the ceremony was Aisha, the one-year-old daughter of Counselor Almas Dissyukov and his wife Marzhan, representing the future generation of Kazakhstan in the international community. The choice of Terhi Hakala to cut the strings tied around Aisha's legs was symbolic, representing the EU's support for the Kazakh people and their traditions. This act is believed to ensure a child's successful and unhindered journey through life. The ceremony was a poignant reminder of the deep-rooted customs that form the fabric of Kazakh society.

Strengthening EU-Central Asia Relations

Advertisment

This cultural exchange highlights the growing diplomatic and interpersonal relations between the EU and Central Asia. Terhi Hakala’s participation underscores the EU's commitment to engaging with Central Asian cultures on a personal and diplomatic level. Such gestures of goodwill are pivotal in fostering mutual understanding and respect, key components in the broader spectrum of international relations. Events like these serve not just as cultural exhibitions but as stepping stones towards deeper, more meaningful collaborations.

A Bright Future for Intercontinental Relations

The tusau kesu ceremony for little Aisha transcended its traditional roots, becoming a symbol of hope and unity between distinct worlds. As participants from various backgrounds shared in this joyous occasion, they also shared a vision of a world bound by respect for cultural diversity and a commitment to mutual prosperity. This event is a testament to the power of cultural diplomacy in building bridges between nations, promising a brighter future for EU-Central Asia relations.

The participation of Terhi Hakala in the tusau kesu ceremony is more than a diplomatic gesture; it is a reflection of the EU's dedication to understanding and valuing the traditions of its partners. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, such acts of cultural appreciation and respect pave the way for a more harmonious global community.