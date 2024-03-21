Ethiopian Diaspora's Peace Activists Bridge Divides Post-Tigray War

In March 2021, Queen of Sheba restaurant in Los Angeles’ Inglewood neighborhood faced surprise visits from the health department, a first in its seven-year history. Over subsequent months, officials returned unannounced due to anonymous complaints about cleanliness.

Salem Mengesha, associated with the restaurant, noted a decline in Ethiopian patronage, likely linked to the civil war in Tigray, Ethiopia, where the Salem family hails from.

The civil war, sparked by tensions between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the federal government, has left thousands dead and five million displaced. The war's effects have rippled through the Ethiopian diaspora, polarizing communities and sparking suspicion and hostility, even towards peace activists like Meaza Gidey Gebremedhin and Getachew Assefa.

To counter this division, initiatives like UMD Media and Moges Teshome's "Buffet of Ideas" podcast aim to foster understanding and unity. Additionally, efforts such as peace conferences and demands for national dialogue show a collective desire for reconciliation.

Despite the scars of war and erosion of trust, there remains hope for dialogue and healing. As Getachew emphasizes, while the wounds of conflict persist, there's potential for reconciliation and a brighter future.

Fractured Communities and the Path to Unity

The war very much fragmented the social fabric amongst Ethiopians, says Meaza Gidey Gebremedhin, an anti-war activist from Tigray who lives in the Washington, D.C., area. You see people associating with their ethnic group and forming their own private and smaller community centers rather than a bigger Ethiopian community.

Civil war in Ethiopia led to tensions in the country's vast global diaspora as well. Now, peace activists are determined to rebuild trust. People closed ranks around their communities, partly in response to the appalling violence against civilians on both sides of the war, including mass rape and murder. But the tension and mistrust was also deepened by disinformation.

Efforts Towards Reconciliation

In response, a small but determined group of Ethiopians in the diaspora began to push back. From peace conferences to podcasts, they began working to heal their fractured communities however they could. The vast majority of people are at peace with each other, says Moges Teshome, an Ethiopian Ph.D. student living in Vienna. He has a popular podcast about politics and peace in Ethiopia called Buffet of Ideas.

The social fabric has not been totally torn apart, he says. The trust is deteriorating, but it is still there.

Challenges and Hope for the Future

Salem Mengesha started to ask questions. When we asked why they were visiting so many times, they said that they were receiving anonymous calls complaining that the restaurant was unclean, says Ms. Mengesha, whose sister owns Queen of Sheba and who has worked there on and off since its opening.

While all this was happening, Ms. Mengesha noticed another troubling trend. Once charmed by Queen of Sheba's commitment to promoting their culture through food, Ethiopians had mostly stopped patronizing the restaurant. The reason could be traced to a civil war happening more than 9,000 miles away in the Mengeshas' homeland.