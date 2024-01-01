en English
Estonia

Estonia Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage, A Historic Step in LGBTQ+ Rights

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Estonia Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage, A Historic Step in LGBTQ+ Rights

Marking a historic advance in LGBTQ+ rights, Estonia has officially legalized same-sex marriage as of January 1, 2024. This significant shift in legal stance allows consenting adults, irrespective of their gender, to marry, opening doors to equitable rights and legal clarity. Minister of Social Protection, Signe Riisalo, a strong advocate of the move, emphasized the importance of this law in ensuring security and equality for all Estonians.

Journey Towards Equality

Prior to this, same-sex couples in Estonia had the right to register their relationships as civil partnerships, a provision in place for several years. The new law not only acknowledges these partnerships but also empowers these couples with the option to convert their civil unions into recognized marriages. With Estonia becoming the first former Soviet-ruled country to legalize gay marriage, it has set a precedent for others to follow.

Implications and Impact

The rights and responsibilities associated with marriage in Estonia, including those associated with benefits, property, housing, lineage, and inheritance, are now equally accessible to same-sex couples. This law aims to eliminate years of legal uncertainty and is expected to help quell unfounded fears and criticisms. The Estonian Parliament passed the law on June 20, culminating in its implementation on the first day of 2024.

Public and Global Response

A recent poll revealed that the acceptance of same-sex marriage among Estonians has risen to 53%, a significant increase from the 34% recorded a decade ago. This shift in societal attitudes towards LGBTQ+ rights is also reflected in the all-time high corporate sponsorship of the Baltic Pride festival. Despite opposition from the majority of Estonia’s Russian-speaking population, the country strides forward in its commitment to equality. Globally, Estonia is the 36th country to legalize same-sex marriage, joining a progressive community of 1.4 billion people.

As Estonia steps into a new era of equality and acceptance, it serves as a beacon of hope for LGBTQ+ communities worldwide. This momentous decision not only marks a victory for the advocates of same-sex marriage but also paves the way for further advancements in LGBTQ+ rights.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

