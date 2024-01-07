en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Essex Honors Beloved Residents with Death Notices and Memoriams

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
Essex Honors Beloved Residents with Death Notices and Memoriams

Essex, a community steeped in tradition, is commemorating the lives of several local residents through death notices and memoriams, a practice that reflects the community’s deep-rooted habit of honoring and remembering their loved ones. These tributes serve as a testament to the value the community places on every individual, and their commitment to celebrate each life, no matter how big or small their contribution to society was.

Mourning the Loss, Celebrating the Lives

Among the individuals being honored is Marilyn Ann Blowers, who passed away suddenly at home at the age of 76. Marilyn was the wife of the late John and a loving mother and great grandmother. Her life will be celebrated at a funeral service scheduled at Chelmsford Crematorium.

June Cooper, a cherished mother and grandmother, died at 91 and will also be honored at a funeral service at Moulsham Lodge Methodist Church. Joyce Dawson, aged 96, passed away and is remembered as a dearly loved mother and nanny, with her funeral service to be held at Chelmsford Crematorium North Chapel.

Also among those being commemorated is Sally Patricia Steward, who passed away at 79, was a much-loved mother and grandmother. Her funeral service is set to take place at Chelmsford Crematorium. Brian Wood, affectionately known as ‘Woody’s Peat,’ died suddenly at 72 and was a much-appreciated husband, father, and grandfather, with funeral arrangements being made by T Pennack & Sons.

Permanent Online Tributes

The memoriams include tributes to Pamela Dorothy Brewer (Nicholls) and Michael John Goymer, whose memories are cherished by their families and friends. These notices also serve as a permanent online tribute, where friends and family can share memories and photographs, ensuring that the memories of the departed live on in the digital realm.

The community continues to support the bereaved families by remembering and celebrating the lives of those they have lost. These tributes go beyond mourning the loss; they are a celebration of lives well-lived and an affirmation of the enduring bonds of community and family

0
Obituary Society
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Obituary

See more
16 mins ago
Donald Michael Lemos: An Enduring Legacy in Aspen's Skiing Community
On December 10, 2023, Aspen’s skiing community lost one of its most iconic figures, Donald Michael Lemos, at the age of 85. Born on March 18, 1938, in New York City, the man who would become a stalwart of Aspen’s skiing scene moved to the mountain town in 1959, captivated by the thrill of skiing.
Donald Michael Lemos: An Enduring Legacy in Aspen's Skiing Community
Recent Death Notices and Funeral Announcements in South Wales: A Tribute to the Departed
60 mins ago
Recent Death Notices and Funeral Announcements in South Wales: A Tribute to the Departed
Norman Donald 'Don' Barber: A Life of Farming and Faith in Cottondale
1 hour ago
Norman Donald 'Don' Barber: A Life of Farming and Faith in Cottondale
David Clay: A Centenarian's Legacy of Community Service in Salisbury and Rowan County
35 mins ago
David Clay: A Centenarian's Legacy of Community Service in Salisbury and Rowan County
Weekly Death Notices and Funeral Announcements in Cambridgeshire
51 mins ago
Weekly Death Notices and Funeral Announcements in Cambridgeshire
In Memory of Peter Byrne: Snodland Scout Group Leader Leaves a Lasting Legacy
57 mins ago
In Memory of Peter Byrne: Snodland Scout Group Leader Leaves a Lasting Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
25 seconds
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
Sunderland's Controversial Derby Loss: A Bitter Pill to Swallow
47 seconds
Sunderland's Controversial Derby Loss: A Bitter Pill to Swallow
Sue Ryder Amplifies Bereavement Support with New Grief Kind Space in Cheltenham
2 mins
Sue Ryder Amplifies Bereavement Support with New Grief Kind Space in Cheltenham
Arsenal vs Liverpool: A High-Stakes FA Cup Showdown at Emirates Stadium
2 mins
Arsenal vs Liverpool: A High-Stakes FA Cup Showdown at Emirates Stadium
Kilmacud Crokes vs Glen: The Anticipated Rematch of Controversy and Redemption
2 mins
Kilmacud Crokes vs Glen: The Anticipated Rematch of Controversy and Redemption
NFL Week 18: Limited Broadcast for Seahawks vs Cardinals amidst Key Games
6 mins
NFL Week 18: Limited Broadcast for Seahawks vs Cardinals amidst Key Games
New Mexico Outshines Wyoming in College Basketball Showdown
7 mins
New Mexico Outshines Wyoming in College Basketball Showdown
Oregon Triumphs over Washington State in Thrilling Basketball Match
7 mins
Oregon Triumphs over Washington State in Thrilling Basketball Match
Total Fitness to Open 'The Women's Gym': A New Vision for Women's Fitness
7 mins
Total Fitness to Open 'The Women's Gym': A New Vision for Women's Fitness
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app