Essex Honors Beloved Residents with Death Notices and Memoriams

Essex, a community steeped in tradition, is commemorating the lives of several local residents through death notices and memoriams, a practice that reflects the community’s deep-rooted habit of honoring and remembering their loved ones. These tributes serve as a testament to the value the community places on every individual, and their commitment to celebrate each life, no matter how big or small their contribution to society was.

Mourning the Loss, Celebrating the Lives

Among the individuals being honored is Marilyn Ann Blowers, who passed away suddenly at home at the age of 76. Marilyn was the wife of the late John and a loving mother and great grandmother. Her life will be celebrated at a funeral service scheduled at Chelmsford Crematorium.

June Cooper, a cherished mother and grandmother, died at 91 and will also be honored at a funeral service at Moulsham Lodge Methodist Church. Joyce Dawson, aged 96, passed away and is remembered as a dearly loved mother and nanny, with her funeral service to be held at Chelmsford Crematorium North Chapel.

Also among those being commemorated is Sally Patricia Steward, who passed away at 79, was a much-loved mother and grandmother. Her funeral service is set to take place at Chelmsford Crematorium. Brian Wood, affectionately known as ‘Woody’s Peat,’ died suddenly at 72 and was a much-appreciated husband, father, and grandfather, with funeral arrangements being made by T Pennack & Sons.

Permanent Online Tributes

The memoriams include tributes to Pamela Dorothy Brewer (Nicholls) and Michael John Goymer, whose memories are cherished by their families and friends. These notices also serve as a permanent online tribute, where friends and family can share memories and photographs, ensuring that the memories of the departed live on in the digital realm.

The community continues to support the bereaved families by remembering and celebrating the lives of those they have lost. These tributes go beyond mourning the loss; they are a celebration of lives well-lived and an affirmation of the enduring bonds of community and family