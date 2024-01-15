'Enshittification' Chosen as Word of the Year 2023 by American Dialect Society

In an era marked by the rapid evolution of digital platforms and online life, the American Dialect Society (ADS) has declared 'Enshittification' as its Word of the Year for 2023. Coined by renowned author Cory Doctorow, this term encapsulates the slow yet steady decline in the quality of digital spaces, highlighting an issue that has become increasingly prevalent in the digitalized world.

A Unique Approach to Selecting the Word of the Year

Since 1990, the ADS has been distinguishing Words of the Year, setting itself apart from other dictionary bodies through its distinctive selection process. Rather than relying solely on web search data or user lookups, the ADS emphasizes linguistic diversity, considering factors such as linguistic merit, cultural significance, and widespread currency. This method fosters a more holistic and inclusive consideration of language evolution, straying from the traditional reliance on quantitative data.

The Deliberative Process of ADS

The selection process for the ADS's Word of the Year is a collaborative and democratic endeavour. Every year, members of the society, including linguists, writers, academics, and editors, convene to nominate and deliberate over potential terms. This event, which coincides with the annual meeting of the Linguistic Society of America, encourages spirited discussion and is open to public nominations. The 2023 event, presided over by Ben Zimmer and Dr. Kelly Elizabeth Wright, saw 'Enshittification' emerge victorious from a sea of contenders, including 'blorbo' and the suffix '-dle' from the popular game, Wordle.

The Evocative Power of 'Enshittification'

The term 'Enshittification', while seemingly humorous, carries with it a potent critique of the current state of digital platforms. It speaks to the abuse of users and commercial customers by these platforms, drawing attention to the pressing need for reform in the digital world. Ayesha Malik, an intellectual property lawyer with a background in linguistics, shared insights on her approach to nominating words, emphasising the use of platforms such as Urban Dictionary and Google Trends to assess their relevance. This methodology not only ensures the word's widespread usage but also its resonance with contemporary societal issues.

As the ADS continues its mission to highlight noteworthy linguistic developments, the selection of 'Enshittification' as the Word of the Year for 2023 serves as a stark reminder of the evolving challenges in the digital landscape. It underscores the importance of maintaining the integrity and quality of digital platforms, thereby setting an enlightening and evocative narrative for the year ahead.