End of an Era: 'See The Thing Is...' Podcast Bids Farewell After Three Years

In a move that marks the end of an influential era in the podcasting landscape, 'See The Thing Is...' co-hosts Bridget Kelly and Mandii B announced on Monday night that their journey together is coming to a close. Citing creative differences as the crux of their decision, the duo expressed their heartfelt thanks to their listeners for a remarkable three-year run filled with laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments. Launched in 2020 under the Joe Budden Network, the podcast carved out a unique niche for itself, navigating through various changes including the early departure of original host DJ Olivia Dope.

Advertisment

A Look Back at the Journey

Since its inception, 'See The Thing Is...' has been more than just a podcast; it has been a platform for deep dives into cultural discussions, personal growth, and the unfiltered sharing of life experiences. Bridget Kelly and Mandii B, with their dynamic chemistry and candid conversations, created a space that resonated deeply with their audience. Their decision to part ways, announced via social media platforms including Instagram and X, was met with an outpouring of support and appreciation from fans who have been along for the ride since 2020.

The Final Chapter and What Lies Ahead

Advertisment

The announcement of the podcast's conclusion did not specify an exact date for the final episode, but a new episode featuring guest hosts was released the following day, suggesting that the end is imminent. As 'See The Thing Is...' prepares to close its chapter, both Bridget and Mandii are looking ahead to new beginnings. Bridget will continue to grace stages with her musical talent, spreading her wings across various cities, while Mandii B will focus on her other podcast ventures, including the popular 'Whoreible Decisions' and 'Period, Sis,' alongside her role at Full Court Studios. The departure from the Joe Budden Network marks a significant transition for the hosts, emphasizing their desire to pursue individual passions and explore new creative avenues.

The Legacy of 'See The Thing Is...'

The impact of 'See The Thing Is...' extends far beyond its bi-weekly episodes. Over the past three years, it has been a source of comfort, laughter, and thought-provoking discussions for its dedicated listeners. The podcast's ability to blend entertainment with earnest, heartfelt conversations set it apart in a crowded landscape, creating a loyal following that cherishes every moment shared with the hosts. As the podcasting world continues to evolve, the legacy of 'See The Thing Is...' will undoubtedly remain a testament to the power of genuine connection and the unyielding spirit of its hosts.

As we bid farewell to 'See The Thing Is...,' the journey of Bridget Kelly and Mandii B reminds us of the transformative power of creative expression and the indelible mark it leaves on both creators and consumers alike. Their paths may be diverging, but the memories and moments shared will continue to resonate with fans for years to come, a fitting tribute to a podcast that has been so much more than the sum of its parts.