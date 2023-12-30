en English
Society

Embracing Change: The Rise of Mid-life Career Transitions

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:41 am EST
Our society is witnessing a remarkable shift towards mid-life career changes, a trend predominantly seen among individuals in their forties and fifties. This shift, driven by an urge to find happiness and engage in work that induces a state of ‘flow’, was initially deemed an elite trend, accessible only to those with significant professional earnings or supportive spouses. However, the ‘Great Reshuffle’ following the ‘Great Resignation’ during the pandemic has dispelled such notions, encouraging more people, especially older individuals, to consider job-hopping, upskilling, or self-employment.

Overcoming Employer Bias

Despite the changing landscape, a bias persists among employers who often hesitate to hire older workers, valuing adaptability over experience. To overcome this bias, the onus is on the individual to upskill and demonstrate technological proficiency. This is where resources like the ‘Midlife Mastery Show’, hosted by Dr. Mel Vandevort, come into play. They provide platforms for women in a new season of life to get unstuck and thrive by clarifying their life’s purpose and pursuing their personal and professional dreams.

Navigating the Challenges

Embracing a new career path in the middle of one’s professional journey is challenging. It involves envisioning a new career path after years in a single sector, overcoming the fear of losing status, and seeking practical advice on career transitions. However, these challenges can be mitigated with the help of resources like the ones provided by the ISC/SCI in partnership with psychology students at the King’s University in Edmonton. They address common questions and misconceptions about midlife career changes and offer practical tools for career transitions.

Embracing Change and Lifelong Learning

The narrative encourages the idea of life-long learning and career adaptability. It calls for a societal shift in attitude towards supporting mid-career changes, which are perceived as beneficial not only for individuals but also for addressing labor shortages and societal needs. As the career landscape in 2024 offers a blend of stability and new beginnings, the key to excitement in one’s career lies in embracing change and seeking continuous growth. Whether it’s upskilling in the current role or pivoting to a new field, the idea of a career change after age 40 is not only becoming normalized but also supported.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

