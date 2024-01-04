Elon Musk’s New Year’s Eve: A Quiet Time Amidst Legal Dispute and Rumors

With the backdrop of a sparkling Caribbean isle, the world’s richest man and the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, welcomed the new year. The estimated net worth of Musk stands at a staggering $251 billion. He chose the quaint yet luxurious St. Barts to ring in the New Year with his son X, away from the cacophony of his professional and personal life. Musk made it clear that he spent a quiet and peaceful time with family and close friends, debunking rumors of wild partying.

A Stint at a New Year’s Eve Party

While Musk admitted attending a New Year’s Eve bash, he clarified that it was at the residence of WhatsApp founder, Jan Koum. Musk’s presence at the party lasted only a few hours, quashing speculations of an extravagant celebration. The billionaires’ circle at the party included renowned personalities like Shaun White and Tom Brady, although Musk denied meeting them at the much-hyped Palm Tree Crew event.

(Read Also: Elon Musk’s Companies Signal Strong Commitment to Dogecoin Integration)

Legal Tussle with Ex-Partner Grimes

As Musk celebrated New Year’s, a legal dispute loomed in the background. His ex-girlfriend, the musician Grimes, is embroiled in a custody battle with Musk over their three children, X, Exa Dark Sider, and Techno ‘Tau’ Mechanicus. The battle includes jurisdiction issues and Grimes’ petition to establish a parental relationship, as they were unmarried. Musk, in a counter-move, has filed a suit in Texas seeking legal recognition as the parent, asserting his role in the children’s upbringing since birth.

(Read Also: Elon Musk’s X Launches Budget-Friendly Verification Plan for Small Businesses)

Life Beyond the Legal Battle

Musk’s personal life has been as dynamic as his professional one. After an on-and-off relationship with Grimes since 2018, they finally parted ways in March 2022. Musk recently welcomed twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. Apart from his children with Grimes and Zilis, Musk has five other children from a previous marriage. St. Barts, known for its celebrity appeal during the holiday season, has been a host to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Jeff Bezos, Madonna, and others.

Read More