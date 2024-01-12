en English
Society

Ellie Radford: A Birthday Marred by Online Trolls and Body Shaming

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:13 pm EST
Ellie Radford: A Birthday Marred by Online Trolls and Body Shaming

On a day that should have been filled with joy and celebration, the Radford family found themselves battling an unexpected enemy – online trolls. Ellie Radford, the 18-year-old daughter of Noel and Sue Radford, faced a barrage of online abuse over her birthday outfit, sparking outrage and concern for the well-being of the young woman.

A Birthday Celebration Marred

Noel and Sue Radford, parents of 22 children, were left distraught after the incident, which saw their daughter’s birthday celebrations threatened by the severity of the trolling. The online taunts ranged from initial comparisons to Victoria Beckham to more hurtful comments about Ellie looking like ‘mutton dressed as lamb’, and unwarranted remarks on her body image.

Living with Gilbert’s Syndrome

Gilbert’s Syndrome, a liver condition that can cause weight loss, is a struggle Ellie has contended with, a fact that was shared with viewers in the family’s reality series. The online trolls, however, seemed to pay no heed to this fact, as they continued their onslaught of hurtful comments.

Family in the Public Eye

The Radfords have put their family life in the public eye, with their story being featured in various media outlets over the years. While the couple can disregard negative feedback, they found it unacceptable for their children to be subjected to such cruelty. The abusive comments were eventually deleted from social media, but the experience left Ellie unwilling to celebrate her 18th birthday.

Despite the unfortunate incident, the family has remained resilient, dealing with uninvited visitors to their home and resolving family feuds. Their eldest children recently patched up an 18-month feud, and the family revealed plans to spend more quality time together as a new year beckons. However, the incident has served as a stark reminder of the dark side of public life and the struggles faced by those in the limelight.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

