Eliana Viali Shares Expert Physiotherapy Insights and Answers Common Queries

Talofa Samoa! In this week's health column, Eliana Viali, a renowned physiotherapist, addresses some of the most frequently asked questions she encounters in her clinic, shedding light on exercises post-physiotherapy sessions, joint cracking concerns, the difference between physiotherapists and chiropractors, the benefits of physio tape and foam rolling, and the right time to seek physiotherapy.

Understanding Post-Physiotherapy Exercises

According to Viali, patients are often encouraged to continue exercises at home after their physiotherapy appointments. These exercises, demonstrated by the physiotherapist, are crucial for speeding up recovery and reducing pain over time.

Demystifying Joint Cracking

Viali explains that joint cracking is a natural process involving the rapid release of gas bubbles within the joint capsules. While often harmless, if accompanied by pain, it should not be ignored, though it's rarely a direct cause of injury.

Physiotherapists vs. Chiropractors

Highlighting the differences between physiotherapists and chiropractors, Viali points out that while both professionals assist patients in pain management and physical difficulties, their approaches differ significantly. Physiotherapists focus on exercises and assistive devices, whereas chiropractors primarily perform adjustments, especially on the spine.

Viali also touches on the supportive role of physio tape in rehabilitation and the benefits of foam rolling for muscle recovery and flexibility. Moreover, she advises that any persistent pain lasting over two weeks warrants a visit to a physiotherapist, not just for pain relief but also for enhancing overall performance and quality of life.

As the article draws to a close, it's clear that physiotherapy encompasses a broad spectrum of treatments aimed at not only addressing injuries and pain but also improving the day-to-day lives and activities of individuals. Through Viali's insights, readers gain a better understanding of the vital role physiotherapy plays in health and wellness.