Edinburgh's Laila's Restaurant Stands Up to Discriminatory Review

It was a day of affirmation for inclusivity and diversity in Edinburgh's culinary scene when Laila's, a popular locale, took a firm stand against a discriminatory Google review. The review, laced with prejudice, took aim at the restaurant's vibrant ambiance and its LGBT staff members.

Unpalatable Review and A Steadfast Response

The controversial review alleged a discomfort with the 'colourful flags everywhere', a clear reference to the LGBT flags that Laila's proudly displays. The reviewer went so far as to claim that the food 'stuck in their throat because of disgust', despite acknowledging the meal's quality. The comments were not only a direct offense to the staff's identity but also a gross misrepresentation of the restaurant's inclusive environment.

Laila's co-founder responded publicly with a mixture of disappointment and resolve. The restaurant's stance was clear: they would maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discrimination or prejudice. This commitment to inclusivity is not negotiable, regardless of how it might impact the taste of their food in some customers' perception.

Laila's: A Beacon of Inclusivity

The co-founder's response went beyond just a rebuttal to the homophobic comments. It was a reaffirmation of Laila's commitment to creating an inclusive and diverse work environment. The value of their LGBT staff was underscored, pointing out that the vibrant flags and diverse staff are not mere accessories, but integral to the restaurant's identity.

The restaurant's response, shared on social media, was met with an outpouring of support. Customers, both regular and new, joined in solidarity with Laila's, praising both the venue and its atmosphere.