Duke University's Non-Greek SLGs Transition to Living Learning Communities

A seismic shift is underway at Duke University, as two of its non-Greek Selective Living Groups (SLGs), The Cube and Langdorm, metamorphose into Living Learning Communities (LLCs) under the aegis of the QuadEx residential model. This transformation, set in motion last fall, is poised to redefine the residential experience for students and foster a more unified campus community.

Advertisment

The Genesis of a New Era

In the fall of 2023, Duke University issued a mandate to its non-Greek SLGs: transition into living learning communities (LLCs) or seek approval from the Duke Student Government to retain their existing status. The Cube and Langdorm, two of the university's most venerable SLGs, opted for the former, embarking on a journey to reimagine their residential identities.

A Fresh Perspective on Community Living

Advertisment

According to Pranay Vure, a junior and president of The Cube, the transition to an LLC has engendered a newfound sense of collaboration and motivation among the group's members. "The shift has allowed us to focus more on our academic interests and build a stronger community," Vure shared.

Sophie Zhu, a senior and co-president of Langdorm, echoed this sentiment. For Langdorm, maintaining a close-knit residential community was paramount. The transition to an LLC has provided the group with an open line of communication and support from university departments and faculty partners, enabling them to preserve their cherished sense of camaraderie.

Reinvigorated Recruitment and a Focus on 'Social Fit'

Since 2021, non-Greek SLGs have been barred from recruiting first-year students. However, following their transition to LLCs, both The Cube and Langdorm have reported a surge in potential applicants during their most recent recruitment cycle.

Prospective recruits are now evaluated on both their academic interests and their 'social fit' within each group's unique community. This approach, according to Vure and Zhu, ensures that new members are not only intellectually compatible with their respective LLCs but also contribute positively to the group's social dynamic.