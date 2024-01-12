Dudley Council to Charge for Garden Waste Collections Amid Budget Pressures

In an effort to manage budget pressures exceeding £12 million, Dudley Council has announced a new charging scheme for garden waste collection services for its borough residents. Beginning in April, the council will charge £36 annually for green waste collections, replacing the previously free service that ran from April to November with an additional paid option for six extra collections during the winter months.

Advertisment

Charges for Essential Services

The decision to introduce this charge is part of the council's larger strategy to maintain critical services for vulnerable children and adults in the area. Residents now have the opportunity to either opt out of the paid service or to purchase a compost bin at a discounted rate to manage their own food and garden waste. As Councillor Damian Corfield noted, many councils, including neighboring ones, already impose similar charges. This measure is deemed necessary to balance the council's budget while continuing to provide necessary services.

Proposals including this new charge are scheduled to be discussed at the next council cabinet meeting on January 11, which is open to public attendance. This move, while potentially controversial among residents who are used to the prior free service, is seen as a necessary step in managing the council's budget pressures and ensuring the continuation of essential services for vulnerable demographic groups within the area.