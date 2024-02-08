Dublin Bus Aims to Double Female Bus Drivers with 'more Mná' Campaign

In a bold move to challenge gender stereotypes and address the stark gender imbalance in its workforce, Dublin Bus has launched a recruitment campaign aimed at attracting more female bus drivers. Dubbed "more Mná," the initiative seeks to encourage women to consider a career in bus driving and double their representation in the driving workforce.

Advertisment

Breaking Barriers: The "more Mná" Campaign

With women making up a mere 6% of Dublin Bus's driving workforce, the company is determined to change the narrative. The "more Mná" campaign is a response to commissioned research that revealed a staggering 25% of Irish women have been discouraged from applying for certain jobs perceived as "men's work."

The campaign, which kicked off in March and will run until May, includes a series of open days where prospective applicants can meet existing female drivers, learn about the job, and even try their hand at driving a bus with the help of a professional instructor.

Advertisment

Debunking Myths: The Role of a Bus Driver

Vivienne Kavanagh, Talent Development and Diversity manager at Dublin Bus, and Liz Moylan, Employee Relations and Talent Development Executive, are keen to dispel the myths surrounding the role of a bus driver.

"The role is not physically difficult, it's safe, and it should be seen as an achievable option for women," said Kavanagh. Moylan added, "We want to challenge gender stereotypes and encourage more women to consider a career in bus driving."

Advertisment

Manuela and Julia Todosi, twin sisters and bus drivers, echo these sentiments. They speak positively about their roles and encourage other women not to be intimidated by the size of the vehicles.

A Career of Choice: Benefits and Opportunities

The Dublin Bus driver role offers a competitive salary, pension scheme, training, mentoring, and paid maternity leave, along with other benefits including access to a gym, GP scheme, employee assistance scheme, and an education support scheme for going back to third level study.

Advertisment

In a significant step towards equality, diversity, and inclusion, Dublin Bus has also achieved a negative pay gap in favor of women.

Kavanagh encourages women to attend the open days and consider a career as a bus driver. "It's a rewarding career with excellent benefits and opportunities for progression," she said.

As Dublin Bus continues its journey towards gender balance, the "more Mná" campaign serves as a powerful reminder that the wheels of change are in motion. The company's commitment to challenging gender stereotypes and encouraging more women to consider a career in bus driving is not just about numbers; it's about creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce that reflects the society it serves.