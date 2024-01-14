Druid to Address Scottish Parliament in Historic First for Pagan Community

A landmark moment is set to unfold in the Scottish Parliament as Reverend Linda Haggerstone, a druid, prepares to deliver the ‘Time for Reflection’ address. For the first time in history, a representative of the pagan community will open the weekly business on Tuesdays with a four-minute speech, marking a significant step towards the mainstream acceptance of paganism in Scotland.

Breaking Barriers

The Scottish Pagan Federation (SPF), representing a range of pagan beliefs including druidism, shamanism, and witchcraft, has long been advocating for greater recognition within mainstream society. The federation, which claims to have around 15,000 followers in Scotland, had previously expressed a desire for one of its members to lead the ‘Time for Reflection’. This momentous occasion highlights a shift from a past marked by persecution for pagan beliefs to an era of growing acceptance and inclusivity.

A Diverse Spiritual Journey

Reverend Haggerstone, with her diverse religious background and experience as a data analyst for the Scottish Government, is a fitting representative for this historic moment. She previously led a pagan prayer at the COP26 interfaith vigil in Glasgow in 2021, further solidifying her place as a leading figure in the pagan community. Her upcoming address at the parliament signifies the continued progress of the pagan community in Scotland’s religious landscape.

Advocacy for Inclusion

The SPF’s efforts extend beyond the parliament’s walls, aiming for paganism to be included in educational curriculums alongside other belief systems. This initiative is indicative of the changing narrative around paganism and the broader push for religious diversity and acceptance. Equalities Minister Emma Roddick, familiar with pagan traditions, has previously extended greetings for the Winter Solstice, reflecting the growing awareness and acceptance of pagan customs within the political sphere. The Beltane, a significant pagan festival celebrating the summer’s arrival, involving rituals such as leaping over fires and dancing around the Maypole, exemplifies the rich traditions and cultural heritage of the pagan community.