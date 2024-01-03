en English
Society

Drayton’s 5:17 Coffee House: Brewing Hope and Opportunity for Recovering Addicts

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
On Fakenham Road, nestled between the Oops A Daisy florists and Domino’s pizza, and a stone’s throw away from the Red Lion pub, a beacon of hope has emerged for individuals recovering from addiction: The 5:17 Coffee House. This venture, conceived and operated by Stephen Dempster – a man who himself has triumphed over addiction – is more than just a coffee shop. It’s a symbol of second chances and societal reintegration.

Recovery Brewed with Compassion

The 5:17 Coffee House is a brainchild of the Christian charity Teen Challenge, which has been tirelessly working for 28 years in London to assist individuals grappling with addiction. Extending its footprint to Drayton, the charity manages a hostel and now, the coffee house, both aimed at fostering a supportive environment for those in recovery.

A Taste of Community Spirit

Since its opening, the coffee house has been abuzz with customers, drawn to its delectable offerings sourced locally. Baked delights from Bread Source and aromatic brews of Blue Bear Coffee, a Tombland favourite, are among the popular items. The menu stars, however, are the sausage rolls and an array of cakes, which have garnered a loyal fanbase. While the coffee has been receiving rave reviews, loose-leaf tea is also expected to become a crowd-pleaser soon.

Employment and Empowerment

In line with its mission to facilitate the transition of recovering individuals back into society, the coffee house employs those who have completed the recovery program. This underlines the shop’s commitment to not just serving great coffee, but also brewing hope and opportunity. Stephen Dempster encourages the public to patronize the coffee house, underlining the significant contribution it makes to the community.

Open from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday to Saturday, the 5:17 Coffee House in Drayton stands as a testament to resilience, recovery, and the power of a supportive community.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

