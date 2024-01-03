Drag Queen Story Hour Postponed Amid Safety Concerns and Online Backlash

An event titled ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’, part of Soldotna Pride’s winter festivity ‘Happy New Queer’, has been delayed due to safety apprehensions following an online backlash. The controversy ignited on social media platforms, with dialogues turning increasingly hostile, partly due to a misunderstanding concerning a drag performer with a sexually suggestive name. This performer was not scheduled to appear at the story hour but instead was planned for an adult-centric event.

Poster Mix-Up Triggers Controversy

Organizer Joe Spady attributed the confusion to an inadequately designed poster, which was later rectified in response to the grievances aired. The performer in question decided to withdraw from the event after being subjected to threats. The city and library clarified that they were not the sponsors of the event; Soldotna Pride had merely rented a community room for the occasion.

Library’s Stance on Inclusivity

Soldotna City Manager Janette Bower underscored the library’s role as an inclusive space for community activities and reiterated the city’s dedication to diversity and inclusivity. The postponement of the story hour does not have a new date set, but other events such as drag trivia and karaoke are still in the pipeline.

Future of the Event

While the story hour remains postponed, there is a collective effort from Soldotna Pride to find a secure and non-offensive way to host the event. The trivia and karaoke events are still set to take place on Saturday, January 6, at 5 and 8 p.m. respectively.