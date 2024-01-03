en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Drag Queen Story Hour Postponed Amid Safety Concerns and Online Backlash

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Drag Queen Story Hour Postponed Amid Safety Concerns and Online Backlash

An event titled ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’, part of Soldotna Pride’s winter festivity ‘Happy New Queer’, has been delayed due to safety apprehensions following an online backlash. The controversy ignited on social media platforms, with dialogues turning increasingly hostile, partly due to a misunderstanding concerning a drag performer with a sexually suggestive name. This performer was not scheduled to appear at the story hour but instead was planned for an adult-centric event.

Poster Mix-Up Triggers Controversy

Organizer Joe Spady attributed the confusion to an inadequately designed poster, which was later rectified in response to the grievances aired. The performer in question decided to withdraw from the event after being subjected to threats. The city and library clarified that they were not the sponsors of the event; Soldotna Pride had merely rented a community room for the occasion.

Library’s Stance on Inclusivity

Soldotna City Manager Janette Bower underscored the library’s role as an inclusive space for community activities and reiterated the city’s dedication to diversity and inclusivity. The postponement of the story hour does not have a new date set, but other events such as drag trivia and karaoke are still in the pipeline.

Future of the Event

While the story hour remains postponed, there is a collective effort from Soldotna Pride to find a secure and non-offensive way to host the event. The trivia and karaoke events are still set to take place on Saturday, January 6, at 5 and 8 p.m. respectively.

0
Safety Society
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
4 mins ago
GeoStabilization International to Undertake Infrastructure Repair on Dougherty Gap Road
In a bid to address the aftermath of a rockfall incident that transpired on November 23rd, Walker County, Georgia, has enlisted the expertise of GeoStabilization International—a leading company specializing in geohazard mitigation. The significant infrastructure repair project focuses on Dougherty Gap Road, a nervy stretch on Lookout Mountain, which was the epicenter of the hazardous
GeoStabilization International to Undertake Infrastructure Repair on Dougherty Gap Road
Violence Ushers in New Year in Vero Beach: Shooting Under Investigation
30 mins ago
Violence Ushers in New Year in Vero Beach: Shooting Under Investigation
Fatal Car Crash Claims Life of 19-Year-Old: Manitowoc County in Mourning
39 mins ago
Fatal Car Crash Claims Life of 19-Year-Old: Manitowoc County in Mourning
Golden Gate Bridge's Lifesaving Measure: The Completion of Suicide Prevention Nets
12 mins ago
Golden Gate Bridge's Lifesaving Measure: The Completion of Suicide Prevention Nets
Fire Departments Ignite Cancer Prevention Awareness Among Firefighters
19 mins ago
Fire Departments Ignite Cancer Prevention Awareness Among Firefighters
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Concerns, Ensures Free Replacement
24 mins ago
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Concerns, Ensures Free Replacement
Latest Headlines
World News
Leopards and Norwin Triumph in Latest Trib 10 Basketball Power Rankings
23 seconds
Leopards and Norwin Triumph in Latest Trib 10 Basketball Power Rankings
FA Cup Third Round: A Stage for Potential Upsets and High Stakes
38 seconds
FA Cup Third Round: A Stage for Potential Upsets and High Stakes
Cane Bay High School Wrestling Team Shines at May River Shark Invitational
41 seconds
Cane Bay High School Wrestling Team Shines at May River Shark Invitational
BridgeBio Pharma to Present at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
48 seconds
BridgeBio Pharma to Present at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Stars of Carrum: A Racing Star's Unexpected Demise Shocks the Equestrian World
1 min
Stars of Carrum: A Racing Star's Unexpected Demise Shocks the Equestrian World
From Sports to Surgery: The 'Yips' and Other Stories
1 min
From Sports to Surgery: The 'Yips' and Other Stories
Christie Strategy Group Welcomes Ryan Sanford as New Manager of Public Affairs and Communications
1 min
Christie Strategy Group Welcomes Ryan Sanford as New Manager of Public Affairs and Communications
Florida Office Surgery Centers Face Disciplinary Actions
1 min
Florida Office Surgery Centers Face Disciplinary Actions
Bipartisan Bill Aims to Ease US Affordable Housing Crisis
1 min
Bipartisan Bill Aims to Ease US Affordable Housing Crisis
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
26 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app