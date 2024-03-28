Donegal Community in Mourning: Tributes Pour in for Woman, Daughters Killed in Mayo Crash

In a heart-wrenching event that has gripped the nation, Una Bowden, 47, and her daughters Ciara, 14, and Saoirse, 9, tragically lost their lives in a car crash on the N17 near Claremorris in Co Mayo. The family, returning to their home in Moycullen, Co Galway, from Donegal, leaves behind a community in mourning and a father making a devastating 10,000km journey back from Ethiopia.

Community Response and Tributes

The Church of the Immaculate Conception in Moycullen became a focal point for grief as locals gathered to remember Una and her daughters. Una, known for her active involvement in the community, and her children were honored in tributes from local sports clubs and community members. A book of condolences was set up in the church, offering a space for the community to express their support and memories of the family. In a testament to the family's impact, local businesses canceled events as a mark of respect, while Gardaí appealed for information to piece together the circumstances of the tragic accident.

Impact on the Local Community

The loss has left a profound impact on the community of Moycullen, with many expressing their grief publicly and extending their support to the bereaved family. The community's response highlighted the deep connections within Moycullen and the collective mourning for Una, Ciara, and Saoirse. The tragedy has also brought to light the importance of road safety and the devastating consequences of accidents on families and communities.

Looking Forward

As the community begins to heal from this tragedy, the focus turns to supporting the bereaved family, particularly the husband and father as he returns from Ethiopia. The outpouring of support from the community demonstrates the strength and solidarity in the face of adversity. While the loss of Una, Ciara, and Saoirse cannot be replaced, the community's response serves as a reminder of the impact of collective mourning and support during such devastating times.