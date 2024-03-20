Dominica's 9th Annual National Secondary Schools Literacy Quiz Finals Set for March 22

The Rotary Club of Dominica is poised to host the finals of the 9th Annual National Secondary Schools Literacy Quiz Competition, a key event aimed at promoting literacy and intellectual engagement among the youth. Scheduled for March 22nd, 2024, at the Prevost Cinemall Ballroom, this event is expected to draw significant attention from schools, parents, and literacy advocates across the nation.

Finalist Schools and Competition Details

Six schools have emerged as finalists in this keenly contested competition: Dominica Grammar School, St. Mary’s Academy, Orion Academy, Castle Bruce Secondary School, Northeast Comprehensive School, and Convent High School. These institutions will compete for the prestigious title, showcasing their knowledge, quick thinking, and literary skills. Themed "Building Strong Communities through Literacy," the competition underscores the Rotary Club's commitment to enhancing literacy and fostering a culture of reading and intellectual curiosity among Dominica's youth.

Broadening the Reach Through Live Broadcasts

In an effort to make the competition accessible to a wider audience, the event will be broadcast live across multiple platforms, including DBS Radio, Emonews and Kairi FM Radio's Facebook pages, and the Rotary Club of Dominica’s social media pages. This innovative approach not only allows for greater island-wide engagement but also highlights the importance of literacy in building strong, informed communities.

Appreciation for Support

The Rotary Club of Dominica extends its gratitude to the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, educators, parents, and students for their dedication and hard work. Special thanks are also conveyed to the sponsors, including The Rotary Club of Tortola and the National Cooperative Credit Union, among others, whose support is crucial for the event's success. The club, a member of District 7030, continues to champion diversity and inclusion, leveraging varied skills and perspectives for a greater impact on society.

As the competition day approaches, anticipation builds within the community. This event not only celebrates the academic achievements of Dominica's youth but also highlights the critical role of literacy in personal and community development. The Rotary Club of Dominica's ongoing efforts to promote literacy are a testament to their commitment to fostering a brighter, more informed future for all.