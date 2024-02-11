Divorcing Couples Trapped Together Amid Surging Mortgage Rates and Cost of Living Crisis

In an unforeseen twist of fate, the surging mortgage rates and escalating cost of living crisis have left Susie and James, a divorcing couple, inseparably bound to their shared home. This peculiar predicament is increasingly familiar as divorce lawyers report a growing number of clients grappling with similar challenges.

Advertisment

The Unraveling of a Union

February 11, 2024 — The world has witnessed a significant shift in the divorce landscape, with the average age of divorcing men now at 47.5 years old, a stark contrast to three decades ago. While divorce rates have seen a slight dip, the financial conundrum couples face amidst fluctuating mortgage rates and an exorbitant cost of living crisis has resulted in an unusual trend.

Susie and James, once a happy couple, now find themselves in the throes of an unexpected financial entanglement. The soaring mortgage rates and the escalating cost of living have left them trapped in their shared home, unable to afford separate living arrangements.

Advertisment

A Financial Quagmire

The current mortgage rates present a daunting challenge for divorcing couples seeking to sell their homes or refinance their mortgages. As of February 11, 2024, the average APR on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage stands at 6.778%, 15 basis points higher than just a week ago and 22 basis points higher than a year ago.

This increase in mortgage rates has led to a decrease in home affordability, causing many divorcing couples to remain in their current homes. The situation is further complicated by adjustable rate mortgages, such as the 5-year ARM, which offer lower introductory rates but can adjust periodically based on market conditions.

Advertisment

The upcoming consumer price index (CPI) report, scheduled for next Tuesday, could significantly impact mortgage rates. Economists predict that if the CPI beats market expectations, mortgage rates could begin to fall gently and consistently. However, if it falls short, mortgage rates may continue to rise, further exacerbating the financial strain on divorcing couples.

Nesting Amidst Turmoil

In response to these financial constraints, many couples have turned to alternative living arrangements such as 'bird nesting' or 'magpie parenting.' In this setup, children remain in the family home while parents take turns staying there.

Advertisment

Although this arrangement may provide some financial relief, it can be emotionally complex and may not offer the closure many couples seek. As the divorce landscape continues to evolve, couples like Susie and James find themselves navigating uncharted territory, with the financial implications of their decisions casting a long shadow over their future.

Despite the challenges, Susie and James remain hopeful that they will eventually find a resolution to their financial predicament. In the meantime, they continue to share their home, bound by the very circumstances that drove them apart.

As the world watches and waits for the consumer price index report, divorcing couples across the globe hold their breath, hopeful that the tide will turn in their favor. For now, they remain tethered to their shared homes, victims of an unforeseen financial storm.