Disabled Woman’s Distressing Encounter on Dundee Bus

In an unsettling incident on a Stagecoach bus in Dundee, Karen Robertson, a 48-year-old woman living with Huntington’s disease, found herself at the center of an unsavory confrontation over the use of a disabled space. Karen, who requires the support of a four-wheeled walking frame to prevent falls, was unable to occupy the designated area for people with disabilities, as it was taken up by a woman with a pushchair.

Struggle for Space

With the disabled space unavailable, Karen was compelled to place her walker in the aisle. This, however, was met with resistance from the bus driver who asked her to remove her “shopping trolley” from the bus. This inconsiderate remark left Karen feeling humiliated and degraded, yet she remained resolute. The standoff ended when the woman with the pushchair eventually exited the bus.

Unpleasant Déjà Vu

This incident served as an unwelcome reminder of a similar experience Karen underwent in 2019, which had since steeled her determination to assert her rights. The recurring nature of such incidents has adversely affected Karen’s confidence in using public transport, a service she heavily relies on to maintain her independence as her condition progresses.

Official Response

Stagecoach, upon hearing of the incident, has initiated an investigation. The company stated their commitment to ensuring accessible bus travel for all users, highlighting that their drivers undergo training in customer service and disability awareness. The outcome of this investigation, and any consequential measures taken, will be keenly observed by Karen and others who rely on public transport for their mobility and independence.