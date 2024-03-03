Dhalea Prepares for Ramadan with Enhanced Cleanliness Drive, Led by Acting Governor Abdullateef al-Shaghdari

On March 3, 2024, Dhalea's cleanness fund convened under the leadership of acting governor Abdullateef al-Shaghdari, focusing on improving the southern Yemeni governorate's sanitation and readiness for Ramadan. The assembly underscored the importance of community participation and the need for a concerted effort to implement the cleanness plan effectively.

Advertisment

Strategic Planning for Ramadan

The meeting deliberated on the operational performance and achievements of the cleanness fund, with a significant emphasis on the upcoming Ramadan preparations. Al-Shaghdari highlighted the necessity of a unified approach to enhance the cleanness and beautification efforts across Dhalea. The agenda included discussions on ensuring the cleanness campaign's smooth execution and the fund's activities during this crucial period.

Raising Community Awareness

Advertisment

Al-Shaghdari stressed the critical role of community awareness in the success of the cleanness drive. He called for increased public education on the proper disposal of waste, emphasizing the importance of utilizing designated disposal sites. The initiative aims to foster a sense of responsibility among residents towards maintaining cleanliness, which is especially significant in the lead-up to Ramadan.

Collaborative Efforts for a Cleaner Dhalea

The cleanness fund meeting served as a platform for discussing strategies to mobilize resources and coordinate efforts among local authorities, organizations, and the community. The focus was on creating a comprehensive plan that addresses the governorate's cleanness challenges while also preparing for the increased activity during Ramadan. The collaborative approach seeks to ensure that Dhalea presents a clean and welcoming environment for both residents and visitors during the holy month.

The initiative by Dhalea's leadership to enhance cleanliness and beautification efforts ahead of Ramadan reflects a commitment to public health and community wellbeing. It underscores the importance of collective action and community engagement in addressing environmental challenges, setting a precedent for other regions to follow. As Dhalea embarks on this cleanliness drive, the success of the campaign will depend on the community's active participation and the effective implementation of the strategies discussed during the meeting.