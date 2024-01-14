Denver’s Homeless in Winter: A Battle Against Cold and Policy

As the biting winter winds sweep across Denver, its homeless citizens grapple with the harsh reality of sub-zero temperatures. Among them, some, like Trena Rossman, face a cruel choice between seeking refuge in shelters and staying outdoors – their decision dictated by past negative experiences at shelters or the rules barring their pets from entry.

Fighting the Cold, Upholding Bonds

Rossman, wheelchair-bound and homeless for half a decade, is one such individual who has decided to endure the biting cold rather than part ways with her nearly two-decade-old service dog, R.J. Despite the dangers of using propane for warmth, she deems it a lesser risk than the potential loss of her loyal companion. Her predicament underscores the complexity of homelessness, where human survival intertwines with deep emotional bonds.

City Officials’ Response

Denver city officials counteract, stating that some shelters, including the Denver Navigation Campus and the former Best Western, now rebranded as ‘New Directions,’ do permit the presence of service animals. This claim, however, seems to clash with Rossman’s lived experience, revealing a possible disconnect between policy and practice, or perhaps a lack of effective communication about the provisions available.

A Ray of Hope: Denver Animal Protection

Adding another dimension to this narrative, the Denver Animal Protection operates a unique ‘safe haven’ program. It caters to the pets of families experiencing homelessness during severe weather, providing a beacon of hope for many. However, this service necessitates a caseworker referral, possibly creating another hurdle for those in need. As of now, FOX31’s attempts to contact them regarding availability have received no immediate response, leaving Rossman and others in a state of uncertainty.