Human Rights

David Brooks Discusses ‘How to Know a Person’ on The Russell Moore Show

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
David Brooks Discusses ‘How to Know a Person’ on The Russell Moore Show

In a recent episode of The Russell Moore Show, David Brooks, a renowned author and columnist for The New York Times and The Atlantic, delved into the central themes of his latest book, ‘How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen.’ The discussion revolved around the importance of recognizing the inherent value and dignity in every individual, comprehending the cultural vocabulary of trauma, and the transformative aspect of love.

Brooks on Deep Listening and Genuine Conversation

Brooks shed light on the concept of being an ‘illuminator’ or a ‘diminisher’ in conversations. He posited that most people harbor the misconception that they listen better than they actually do and erroneously believe themselves to be superior conversationalists. Brooks stressed the significance of deep listening and posing expansive questions to gain a better understanding of others. He also touched on the moral act of paying attention and encouraged inviting people to recount narratives that hold significance to them.

The Art of Seeing Others Deeply

In his latest book ‘How to Know a Person,’ Brooks uncovers the art of deep listening and genuine dialogue. He draws a dichotomy between ‘illuminators,’ who endeavor to understand and elaborate on people’s stories, and ‘diminishers,’ who listen with the intent to respond and pigeonhole people. Brooks proposed that the transition from being ‘diminishers’ to ‘illuminators’ hinges on our posture, the recognition that each person is made in the image of God, and viewing paying attention as a moral act. He further advocated for inviting individuals to share meaningful narratives during conversations.

Societal Issues and Shared Humanity

Brooks, in conversation with Russell Moore, explored themes such as marriage, compassion, the recent Hamas attacks, and political volatility. They emphasized the necessity of viewing people beyond superficial levels and how such depth in perception could positively influence relationships, like marriage, fostering compassion, and understanding. The conversation centered on the theme of honoring our shared humanity and the need for deep, empathetic connections in a fragmented world.

Human Rights
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

