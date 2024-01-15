Daughters of Sister Wives Question Polygamy, Signaling Family Attitude Shift

Daughters of the reality TV show Sister Wives, Mykelti and Ysabel, have publicly questioned the polygamous lifestyle that they were raised in, marking a clear shift in attitude toward polygamy within the Brown family. The second part of the wedding special featured the sisters expressing their aversion to polygamy, with both young women stating firmly that they would not choose it for themselves.

A Shift in Perspective

At 27, Mykelti offered a mature perspective on her upbringing. Despite having been raised in a polygamous family, she shared how her views on polygamy have shifted over time. Observing her mother's happiness in a monogamous relationship, Mykelti pointed out the perceived inequality she felt her parents experienced within their polygamous marriage. She went on to argue that polygamy did not fulfill their marital needs and was not a lifestyle anyone should have to endure.

Family Bonds and Personal Choices

Ysabel, 20, echoed her older sister's sentiments. While she recognized the value of the large familial bonds created by polygamy, including having multiple siblings and mothers, she was adamant about not wanting a polygamous future for herself. The sisters' public disapproval of polygamy signals a stark departure from the family's traditional lifestyle and a potential shift in the perception of polygamy among the younger generation.

Other Family Members Weigh In

Mykelti and Ysabel are not the only Brown family members having second thoughts. Their brother, Gabriel, expressed appreciation for the polygamous lifestyle, but only for those who truly desire it. He stressed the importance of personal choice in such a significant lifestyle decision. Their sister Savannah also voiced her doubts, stating that she does not believe she could make a polygamous relationship work. The comments made during the wedding special indicate a broader conversation within the Brown family about the future of polygamy.