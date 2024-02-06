Dame Esther Rantzen Calls for Reform of Assisted Dying Laws

In a potent appeal that resonates with the indomitable spirit of Sir Winston Churchill, Dame Esther Rantzen, renowned campaigner and cancer warrior, is urging Members of Parliament (MPs) to reform the United Kingdom's rigidly dogmatic assisted dying laws. The call for change is not merely the voice of a single individual, but a resounding echo from a substantial section of the British populace, as evidenced by an overwhelmingly successful petition, which garnered a remarkable 112,000 signatures within a month.

A Plea for Humanity

Supported by Dame Esther and the charity Dignity in Dying, the petition has become a beacon of hope for those advocating a more humane approach to life's end. The swift and substantial response it received has necessitated the government to consider a full debate in the House of Commons. Dame Esther, at the age of 83, stressed that this outpouring of public support is clear evidence of the collective desire for a change in the law, which she critically views as inhumane in its current iteration.

The Voice of the Majority

As the public opinion sways towards the reform of assisted dying laws, Dame Esther reiterates the importance of respecting the majority's will. The current law, she argues, should not be dictated by a minority whose views may not align with the majority's demands. She further asserts that the law needs to adapt to suit the country's societal and ethical needs.

Time - The Impeding Factor

However, the call to action is not devoid of hurdles. There are lingering concerns about whether there will be adequate time in Parliament to address this pressing issue. Despite these potential obstacles, Dame Esther urges the public to write to their MPs, requesting a debate and free vote on the subject, emphasizing the imperative need for political action to keep pace with societal sentiment.