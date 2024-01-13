Credo Advisory Amplifies Global Changemakers with New Podcast ‘Credo Voices’

In a bid to magnify the impact of individuals effecting change in their communities, strategic and development communications consulting firm, Credo Advisory, has introduced a new podcast platform, Credo Voices. The podcast is the brainchild of Awele Okigbo, the company’s founder and CEO, who serves as the host.

Voices From Around the Globe

Credo Voices is not confined to a single geographical location; instead, it has a global reach, featuring stories from change agents in Nigeria, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, France, Germany, and the United States. The podcast dives deep into the personal journeys, challenges, and achievements of these individuals, showcasing their dedication and hard work in various domains.

Bridging the Gap with SDGs

Aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Credo Voices intends to be more than just a storytelling platform. It aims to inspire action, foster collaboration, share practical insights, and promote the replication and scaling of effective strategies for a wider impact. These goals underscore the podcast’s commitment to not only highlight efforts towards sustainable development but also to incite listeners to contribute to such endeavors in their own communities.

Driving Change Through Storytelling

Okigbo envisions the podcast as a medium to inspire hope, raise awareness, and motivate listeners to take action. She believes in the power of storytelling and knowledge sharing to foster a global community of changemakers. The inaugural episode, launched on January 15th, features Martha Agbornyenty, a dedicated midwife and maternal health advocate from Cameroon. Credo Voices plans to release new episodes monthly and is available on popular podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.