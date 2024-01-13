en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Credo Advisory Amplifies Global Changemakers with New Podcast ‘Credo Voices’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:18 am EST
Credo Advisory Amplifies Global Changemakers with New Podcast ‘Credo Voices’

In a bid to magnify the impact of individuals effecting change in their communities, strategic and development communications consulting firm, Credo Advisory, has introduced a new podcast platform, Credo Voices. The podcast is the brainchild of Awele Okigbo, the company’s founder and CEO, who serves as the host.

Voices From Around the Globe

Credo Voices is not confined to a single geographical location; instead, it has a global reach, featuring stories from change agents in Nigeria, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, France, Germany, and the United States. The podcast dives deep into the personal journeys, challenges, and achievements of these individuals, showcasing their dedication and hard work in various domains.

Bridging the Gap with SDGs

Aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Credo Voices intends to be more than just a storytelling platform. It aims to inspire action, foster collaboration, share practical insights, and promote the replication and scaling of effective strategies for a wider impact. These goals underscore the podcast’s commitment to not only highlight efforts towards sustainable development but also to incite listeners to contribute to such endeavors in their own communities.

Driving Change Through Storytelling

Okigbo envisions the podcast as a medium to inspire hope, raise awareness, and motivate listeners to take action. She believes in the power of storytelling and knowledge sharing to foster a global community of changemakers. The inaugural episode, launched on January 15th, features Martha Agbornyenty, a dedicated midwife and maternal health advocate from Cameroon. Credo Voices plans to release new episodes monthly and is available on popular podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

0
International Relations Social Issues Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
16 mins ago
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
Leicester City fans have reason to cheer as head coach Enzo Maresca announced the return of Jamie Vardy, Kasey McAteer, and Dennis Praet for their upcoming match against Coventry City. All three players, who have been sidelined due to injuries, have recovered and are set to bolster the team’s lineup on Saturday. A statement on
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
US Insists on Open Trade Policy for Laptop Imports at India-US Trade Forum
53 mins ago
US Insists on Open Trade Policy for Laptop Imports at India-US Trade Forum
Israel Counters Genocide Accusations at ICJ with Evidence of Hamas Atrocities
1 hour ago
Israel Counters Genocide Accusations at ICJ with Evidence of Hamas Atrocities
Unraveling Transboundary Interactions Between Sustainable Development Goals
35 mins ago
Unraveling Transboundary Interactions Between Sustainable Development Goals
Sheikh Hasina Reaffirms Bangladesh's Path to Prosperity: Election Manifesto Revealed
38 mins ago
Sheikh Hasina Reaffirms Bangladesh's Path to Prosperity: Election Manifesto Revealed
6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference: A Global Gathering to Propel Industrial Knowledge
47 mins ago
6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference: A Global Gathering to Propel Industrial Knowledge
Latest Headlines
World News
Rishi Sunak's Military Decision in Yemen Evokes Echoes of Thatcher's Falklands War
39 seconds
Rishi Sunak's Military Decision in Yemen Evokes Echoes of Thatcher's Falklands War
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
54 seconds
Shifting Tides in KHL Games: Standings and Playoff Prospects
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games
56 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games
Kameren Wright Leads Olympia to Victory in Metro Conference West Division Championship
56 seconds
Kameren Wright Leads Olympia to Victory in Metro Conference West Division Championship
San Antonio Triumphs Over Charlotte: A Display of Basketball Prowess
1 min
San Antonio Triumphs Over Charlotte: A Display of Basketball Prowess
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Accused of Shoplifting, Steps Aside from Duties
2 mins
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Accused of Shoplifting, Steps Aside from Duties
Quezon City Prosecutor Dismisses Complaint Against Ex-President Duterte
3 mins
Quezon City Prosecutor Dismisses Complaint Against Ex-President Duterte
Thrilling Saturday for College Basketball: OVC Games, Predictions, and Betting Options
3 mins
Thrilling Saturday for College Basketball: OVC Games, Predictions, and Betting Options
College Hockey Games Recounted: Teams Triumph in Intense Battles
4 mins
College Hockey Games Recounted: Teams Triumph in Intense Battles
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app