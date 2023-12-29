Corendon Dutch Airlines Tests Waters with Adult-Only Zones on Flights

Corendon Dutch Airlines, a renowned European carrier, has rolled out a pilot scheme for adult-only zones on its flights commuting from Amsterdam to the Caribbean.

The initiative intends to cater to travelers desiring a quieter, more tranquil flight experience. Passengers willing to pay an additional €45 can secure a seat in an area devoid of children, with the cost escalating to €100 for extra-large seats.

Striving for Peaceful Travel

The airline’s chairman and founder, Atilay Uslu, has stated that the aim is to appeal to those seeking additional serenity during their journey. However, the response to this innovative approach has been divisive.

Some parents feel affronted by the concept of child-free zones, whereas other parents and individuals without children have shown support for the idea. They have expressed an interest in areas or flights without the presence of children.

The Debate on Child-Free Flights

Corendon Dutch Airlines’ initiative has ignited a conversation on the potential benefits of child-free flights and whether travelers would be prepared to pay a premium for this option.

The debate also delves into the question of whether there should be flights exclusively for adults or if alternative solutions could accommodate the desires of both child-free travelers and families with children.

The Community Weighs In

The Independent encourages readers to voice their perspectives on this topic in the comments section, contributing to the ongoing dialogue while adhering to community guidelines.

As the first Dutch travel organization to introduce child-free zones on its flights, Corendon Dutch Airlines’ move could potentially set a precedent for the global aviation industry.