en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Corendon Dutch Airlines Tests Waters with Adult-Only Zones on Flights

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:22 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:58 am EST
Corendon Dutch Airlines Tests Waters with Adult-Only Zones on Flights

Corendon Dutch Airlines, a renowned European carrier, has rolled out a pilot scheme for adult-only zones on its flights commuting from Amsterdam to the Caribbean.

The initiative intends to cater to travelers desiring a quieter, more tranquil flight experience. Passengers willing to pay an additional €45 can secure a seat in an area devoid of children, with the cost escalating to €100 for extra-large seats.

Striving for Peaceful Travel

The airline’s chairman and founder, Atilay Uslu, has stated that the aim is to appeal to those seeking additional serenity during their journey. However, the response to this innovative approach has been divisive.

Some parents feel affronted by the concept of child-free zones, whereas other parents and individuals without children have shown support for the idea. They have expressed an interest in areas or flights without the presence of children.

The Debate on Child-Free Flights

Corendon Dutch Airlines’ initiative has ignited a conversation on the potential benefits of child-free flights and whether travelers would be prepared to pay a premium for this option.

The debate also delves into the question of whether there should be flights exclusively for adults or if alternative solutions could accommodate the desires of both child-free travelers and families with children.

The Community Weighs In

The Independent encourages readers to voice their perspectives on this topic in the comments section, contributing to the ongoing dialogue while adhering to community guidelines.

As the first Dutch travel organization to introduce child-free zones on its flights, Corendon Dutch Airlines’ move could potentially set a precedent for the global aviation industry.

0
Europe Society Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Missile Attack on Ukraine: A Tragic Tally of Casualties

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of the European Union Passes Away at 98

By Israel Ojoko

Channel Islands Retailers Celebrate Local Shopping Surge during Festive Season

By BNN Correspondents

Eurobarometer Survey Highlights Rising Discrimination in Malta

By BNN Correspondents

Lithuania in 2023: A Year of Political Turmoil, Solidarity, and Progre ...
@Europe · 2 hours
Lithuania in 2023: A Year of Political Turmoil, Solidarity, and Progre ...
heart comment 0
Queen Elizabeth II’s Role in Sophie Winkleman’s Recovery: A Glimpse into Royal Compassion

By BNN Correspondents

Queen Elizabeth II's Role in Sophie Winkleman's Recovery: A Glimpse into Royal Compassion
Minor Fluctuation in MSE Equity Price Index Amid Mixed Performances

By Shivani Chauhan

Minor Fluctuation in MSE Equity Price Index Amid Mixed Performances
Roberta Metsola Named Among Corriere Della Sera’s Women of the Year

By Rizwan Shah

Roberta Metsola Named Among Corriere Della Sera's Women of the Year
Storm Gerrit Shakes the Channel Islands: A Test of Resilience Amid Disruptions

By Salman Khan

Storm Gerrit Shakes the Channel Islands: A Test of Resilience Amid Disruptions
Latest Headlines
World News
NBS Morning Breeze Explores Impact of Tax Reforms on Small Businesses
1 min
NBS Morning Breeze Explores Impact of Tax Reforms on Small Businesses
Forum for Democratic Change's Decline: A Pivotal Moment in Ugandan Politics
4 mins
Forum for Democratic Change's Decline: A Pivotal Moment in Ugandan Politics
Uganda's Political Landscape: Shifting Alliances and the Fragmentation of FDC
4 mins
Uganda's Political Landscape: Shifting Alliances and the Fragmentation of FDC
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN-1 Sub-Variant
8 mins
India Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Emergence of JN-1 Sub-Variant
Kerala Police's Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights
11 mins
Kerala Police's Film on Honey-Trapping Goes Viral: A Look at Other News Highlights
Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines
12 mins
Australia Clinches Cricket Series Victory Over Pakistan, Pat Cummins Shines
Premier League: Manchester City's Title Push, Newcastle's Struggle, and Luton's Hope
12 mins
Premier League: Manchester City's Title Push, Newcastle's Struggle, and Luton's Hope
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase
13 mins
A Street-Legal Car with Race Engine Now Available for Purchase
Tottenham's Top-Four Quest Stumbles Following Brighton Defeat
13 mins
Tottenham's Top-Four Quest Stumbles Following Brighton Defeat
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
42 mins
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
1 hour
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
2 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
2 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
4 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
8 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
8 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app