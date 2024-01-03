Controversy Erupts within Pagan Community over Rabbi David Wolpe’s Essay

The recent publication of an essay titled ‘The Return of the Pagans’ by Conservative Rabbi David Wolpe on The Atlantic website has ignited a firestorm within the modern Pagan community. Wolpe’s argument posits the moral and ethical superiority of monotheism over Paganism, a contention that has sparked off a controversy due to his vague and inconsistent use of terms such as ‘Pagan’ and ‘monotheism.’

Wolpe’s Definition of Modern Pagans

Wolpe cites prominent figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk as examples of his modern ‘Pagans.’ This has drawn significant backlash for what is perceived as a mischaracterization of Paganism. The Pagan community had expected a more nuanced understanding from a publication like The Atlantic, known for its progressive stance. The shock and outrage were evident in an editorial by Manny Moreno.

Unsuccessful Attempt at Dialogue

Efforts to engage Wolpe in a dialogue, such as those by Holli Emore, the executive director of Cherry Hill Seminary, were met with resistance. This refusal to engage in a constructive conversation has further fueled the controversy.

Misrepresentation and Misunderstanding of Paganism

Wolpe’s essay has come under severe criticism for its misrepresentation of Paganism. Dr. Sabina Magliocco, in her letter to the editor, underscored Wolpe’s apparent ignorance of Classical Paganism and the rich academic literature surrounding it. Wolpe’s claim of the moral and ethical superiority of monotheism has been challenged on multiple fronts, including his conspicuous omission of Islam and the problematic notion of a ‘Judeo-Christian tradition.’

The Pagan community’s response has been a robust advocacy for respect for diversity and a focus on actions over beliefs for ethical living. They emphasize the need for a clear and respectful understanding of the term ‘Pagan.’