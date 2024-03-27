Controversial Prince Philip Sculpture in Cambridge to be Removed After Planning Permission Row

In a move that has sparked widespread discussion, Cambridge city council has issued an enforcement notice for the removal of a controversial sculpture depicting Prince Philip, titled 'The Don'. Erected without proper planning permission outside a Cambridge office block, the £150,000 bronze statue has been a subject of ridicule and criticism for its abstract depiction of the late Duke of Edinburgh in academic robes, drawing comparisons to a twisted owl mask. Despite its intention to commemorate Prince Philip's 35-year tenure as chancellor of Cambridge University, the piece has failed to win over critics and the public alike, leading to its impending removal.

Advertisment

Background and Controversy

The sculpture, once attributed to Uruguayan sculptor Pablo Atchugarry, was quickly dissociated by the artist, leading to mystery over its actual creator. Erected by the Unex Group without the necessary planning permissions, the piece has stood outside the Charter House office block since 2014. Its design and execution have been lambasted by art critics and city officials, with Cambridge's public art officer at the time, Nadine Black, describing it as 'possibly the poorest quality work' ever submitted to the council. This harsh criticism has culminated in the recent enforcement notice, demanding the sculpture's removal by August, unless an appeal is lodged.

Public and Official Reaction

Advertisment

The decision to remove the sculpture has been met with relief by many, including Katie Thornburrow, executive councillor for planning, building control, and infrastructure, who expressed her frustration at the situation on her website. The sculpture's presence, criticized for its lack of relationship to the site and disproportionate scale, has been a point of contention, not just for its artistic merit but also for the procedural oversight in its installation. Bill Gredley, chair of the Unex Group, had defended the sculpture, calling it a 'spectacular piece of art,' a sentiment not shared by the broader community.

Implications and Reflections

The saga of 'The Don' sculpture in Cambridge opens a broader discussion on public art, its approval processes, and the subjective nature of artistic appreciation. As the city prepares to see this controversial piece removed, the incident serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in art's role within the public domain. While the sculpture's removal might close a contentious chapter for Cambridge, it sparks a conversation on how cities approach public art installations, the importance of community and expert input, and the lasting impact of art in public spaces. As 'The Don' departs from its controversial pedestal, it leaves behind questions on artistic legacy, public space utilization, and the mechanisms that govern art in the urban landscape.