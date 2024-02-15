Columbus Legend: The Life and Legacy of Lewis R. Smoot Sr.

In the heart of Columbus, Ohio, a towering legacy built from the ground up by one visionary individual has left an indelible mark on both the skyline and the community. Lewis R. Smoot Sr., a titan of industry and a beacon of mentorship in the Black community, passed away at the venerable age of 90. His journey from taking the reins of his father's masonry company to expanding it into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the state is a testament to the power of determination, innovation, and unwavering commitment to lifting others as you climb.

Advertisment

A Visionary's Path

After graduating from Michigan State University and serving with distinction in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Smoot returned to his roots in 1958, joining the family business founded by his father. It was a pivotal moment not only for Smoot but for the trajectory of Smoot Construction. In the 1970s, under his leadership, the company underwent a significant transformation, shifting its focus to general contracting. By 1974, Smoot had ascended to the role of CEO, propelling the company into a new era of growth and influence. Smoot Construction's portfolio burgeoned, encompassing landmark projects such as the renovations of the Ohio Statehouse and Ohio Supreme Court, the development of the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, and the construction of the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital. These projects were not just contracts to Smoot; they were opportunities to contribute to the fabric of Columbus, to leave a tangible legacy of excellence and community engagement.

A Pillar of the Community

Advertisment

Smoot's impact extended far beyond the bounds of business. He was a steadfast mentor and leader within Columbus's Black community, deeply invested in paving the way for future generations. His dedication to civic activities and initiatives, particularly those aimed at supporting young Black entrepreneurs, reflected his belief in the importance of accessible pathways to success. Smoot's efforts were not just about creating opportunities; they were about changing the narrative, about demonstrating through action the potential for greatness that lies within every individual. Through his work with various business and civic organizations, Smoot helped to shape a community that recognizes and celebrates the value of diversity, leadership, and shared success.

Leaving a Legacy

The passing of Lewis R. Smoot Sr. marks the end of an era but also the beginning of a new chapter in the story of Columbus. His legacy is not just in the steel and concrete of the buildings that grace the city's skyline but in the lives he touched, the paths he paved, and the community he helped to build. Smoot's contributions were recognized by business and community leaders alike, who saw in him a rare combination of vision, tenacity, and compassion. As Columbus reflects on the impact of one of its most influential citizens, it is clear that Smoot's legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations. Though he may have passed, the foundation he laid and the principles he stood for remain as strong and enduring as the structures his company erected.

In remembering Lewis R. Smoot Sr., we are reminded of the profound impact one individual can have on a community and an industry. His life's work stands as a beacon of entrepreneurial spirit, community service, and unwavering commitment to progress. As Columbus looks to the future, it does so with the strength of Smoot's legacy as a cornerstone, a testament to what can be achieved when vision is coupled with action, and success is measured not just by personal gain, but by the upliftment of others.