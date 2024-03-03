Columbia Renames Historic Intersection, Honors Zion Baptist Church and Black Business District

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- In a poignant homage to its rich African American heritage, the City of Columbia and Zion Baptist Church unveiled a new street sign on Sunday, marking a significant intersection as Zion Baptist Church Square. This event not only celebrates the church's pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement but also commemorates Columbia's historic Black business district, once a bustling hub for the African American community.

Advertisment

Historical Significance Unveiled

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenman emphasized the importance of recognizing Zion Baptist Church's central role in the civil rights struggle, referring to it affectionately as 'Big Zion.' The renaming of the intersection at Gadson and Washington Streets to Zion Baptist Church Square serves as a tangible acknowledgment of the church and the area's historical importance. The ceremony attracted a large audience, including church members, local dignitaries, and community activists, all gathered to celebrate this momentous occasion. Calvernetta Beasley Williams, a member of Zion's historic committee, reminisced about the area's significance during segregation, highlighting its role as a comprehensive community center for African Americans.

Community and Hope

Advertisment

The unveiling was more than a historical marker; it was a celebration of resilience and community spirit. Donyell Mullens, a member of Zion Baptist Church, expressed optimism about the event's impact on drawing more people to the church and its community-focused initiatives. The ceremony featured speeches that underscored the importance of educating younger generations about their history. University of South Carolina professor and Black history expert Bobby Donaldson and The Rev. M. Andrew Davis spoke eloquently about the church's enduring legacy and the vital role of faith and perseverance in overcoming adversity.

A Legacy Preserved

The renaming of the intersection as Zion Baptist Church Square is more than a symbolic gesture; it represents a collective commitment to preserving and honoring the legacy of Columbia's African American community and its contributions. It signifies a step towards acknowledging and rectifying the historical injustices faced by African Americans while celebrating their achievements and contributions to the city's cultural and economic life. This event ensures that the stories of Zion Baptist Church and Columbia's Black business district will continue to inspire future generations.

The dedication of Zion Baptist Church Square stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of community and history in shaping a more inclusive and respectful society. It reminds us that, despite past disadvantages, faith and unity can forge a path to recognition and equality. As Columbia moves forward, it carries with it the rich history and enduring spirit of its African American community, ensuring that their contributions are forever etched in the city's identity.