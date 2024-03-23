Colorado Mother Sues School District Over Disabled Son's Severe Injuries Due to Neglect

A distressing incident at Rocky Mountain Elementary in the Adams 12 Five Star Schools district has led to a lawsuit, spotlighting the critical need for diligent supervision of disabled students. Patricia Portillo Estrada, the mother of a 12-year-old boy with significant disabilities, has taken legal action against the school district following a harrowing event where her son sustained bilateral fractures to both legs after his wheelchair lost control on a ramp. Represented by attorney Igor Raykin, the lawsuit accuses the school of failing to provide necessary accommodations and supervision, which resulted in severe physical harm to her son.

Advertisment

Lack of Supervision and Care

The lawsuit brings to light a series of alleged failures by the school district, emphasizing a pattern of neglect dating back to October 2020. It claims the school consistently denied the boy reasonable accommodations for his disability, crucially failing to assist or supervise him with his mobility needs. This neglect purportedly culminated on May 10, 2022, when the boy, left unsupervised, lost control of his wheelchair on a ramp, leading to serious injuries. The school staff's alleged response—or lack thereof—following the incident is particularly alarming. According to the lawsuit, not only did they fail to provide immediate assistance, but they also did not inform Portillo Estrada of her son's injuries, leaving him to endure pain for several hours.

Response and Consequences

Advertisment

Following the incident, the lack of communication from the school compelled Portillo Estrada to discover her son's condition herself, leading to immediate medical attention that confirmed the severity of his injuries. The lawsuit details the boy's subsequent hospitalization and the long, painful recovery process, including the development of bed sores due to prolonged immobilization. Furthermore, it highlights the school's initial denial of any wrongdoing, a stance seemingly contradicted by security footage reviewed in a meeting with the school's principal, which showed the boy unattended at the time of the accident.

Legal and Educational Implications

This legal battle underscores a broader issue of accountability and the rights of disabled students within the educational system. By highlighting a grievous oversight that led to a student's severe injuries, the lawsuit raises questions about the measures schools must take to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, particularly those with significant disabilities. It also calls attention to the importance of transparent communication between schools and parents, especially in instances of injury or emergency.

As this case progresses, it serves as a critical reminder of the paramount importance of rigorous supervision, adequate accommodations, and the unwavering commitment to the health and safety of every student. The outcome of this lawsuit could have far-reaching implications for how schools across the nation approach the care of disabled students, potentially inspiring improvements in policy, training, and awareness to prevent such incidents in the future.