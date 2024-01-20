Clearing the Air: Corrections and Clarifications on Recent Publications

In a recent slew of editorial corrections and clarifications, several inaccuracies in previously published articles and program listings have been addressed. Among these is a preview for an episode of the popular reality show, 'First Dates' on Channel 4. The initial description inaccurately referred to a participant's dating challenges as 'neuroses.' The publishers have expressed their regret for any potential misunderstanding and have clarified that it was not intended to suggest any mental health issues. Moreover, the correct airing date for the episode is now stated to be 23 January, not 16 January as previously reported.

A Correction on West End's New Musical

Another article incorrectly mentioned 'Starter for Ten,' a musical based on David Nicholls' novel, among the new unconventional musicals set to debut in London's West End. However, the musical is actually set to premiere at the Bristol Old Vic in February, not the West End. The publishers have also corrected the omission of crediting Hatty Carman, who served as co-composer alongside Tom Rasmussen in the musical.

Sleater-Kinney Album Review Update

A review of Sleater-Kinney's album 'Little Rope' was also amended. The original review erroneously stated that Carrie Brownstein did not sing lead vocals on the album. The correction now acknowledges that Brownstein indeed sings lead vocals on 'Dress Yourself' and several other tracks, contrary to the original claim that it was Corin Tucker.

Additional Corrections

Other corrections include articles discussing the reform of private prosecutions in the aftermath of the Post Office Horizon scandal, the detention of an Israeli teacher over a post concerning Gaza deaths, the confrontation of grieving South Sudanese with a Swedish oil company over past violence, and a review of the film 'Poor Things' featuring Emma Stone. These amended articles reflect the commitment to accuracy and factual reporting.